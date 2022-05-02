SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that left a male victim in critical condition, according to authorities.

On Monday at 3:26 p.m., Santa Rosa police officers responded to the intersection of Sunset Avenue and McMinn Avenue after a report of a shooting. Arriving officers in the residential neighborhood located one male victim lying near the intersection. The victim had been shot at least one time.

The victim was provided medical treatment and immediately transported to an area hospital. The victim is currently in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Based on the nature of the incident and the active investigation, police are not making any additional information about the victim available at this time.

The shooting suspect was last seen running southbound on McMinn Avenue. At 3:45 p.m., a deputy from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office contacted a subject that matched the suspect’s description, in the area of Gloria Drive and West Avenue.

SRPD officers assisted with the contact and detained the male suspect. Because the investigation is ongoing, the possible suspect has not been identified at this time. Police said there are no other outstanding suspects.

As the investigation continues, more information will be provided later Monday night. The SRPD Violent Crimes Team has taken over the investigation. As evidence technicians are processing the crime scene, the intersection of McMinn Avenue and Sunset Avenue will be closed for several hours. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that could assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact SRPD through our online Tip Line. Anyone who lives in this area is asked to check surveillance cameras for any footage that would assist with the investigation. Individuals can also provide information by contacting the SRPD Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590.