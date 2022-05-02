STANFORD (CBS SF/BCN) — Members of the union representing thousands of striking Stanford nurses voted overwhelmingly to approve a new contract offer, bringing an end to the week-long work stoppage.
Stanford and Lucille Packard Children's Hospital had to cancel some elective surgeries and call in replacement workers when 5,000 nurses hit the picket lines last on April 25.
Union members voted to ratify the contract over the weekend after reaching a tentative agreement late Friday night. The contract will raise nurses’ salaries by 17 percent over three years, boost health and retirement benefits, and add an additional week of vacation time starting in 2024.
The Committee for the Recognition of Nursing Achievement (CRONA) issued a statement Monday saying "Crona nurses always knew our worth. We are glad the hospitals are finally acknowledging it now after a week-long strike that demonstrated how difficult it is to get nurses with the skills and experience that Stanford and Packard nurses bring to their patient care."
On Friday both CRONA and Stanford officials hailed the tentative agreement.
“We are extremely pleased to share that our negotiation team at Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford has achieved a tentative agreement with CRONA leadership on a new, three-year contract for nurses represented by the union,” Stanford officials said Friday. “Pending ratification, we truly look forward to welcoming our colleagues back on Tuesday.”
The nurses will be back on the job Tuesday morning. The strike began with workers calling on management to improve working conditions and address staff shortages. Roughly 93 percent of nurses represented by CRONA voted to authorize the strike earlier this month after their labor contract with Stanford expired March 31.
The strike was CRONA’s first in more than two decades.