BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Four people were rescued after a two-alarm fire broke out at a historic University of California, Berkeley building south of the main campus late Monday morning.
According to university officials, a the fire was reported at the school's Anna Head Alumnae Hall located on the 2400 block of Bowditch Street near Haste, about two blocks south of campus.
Officials said no one was injured.
Along with firefighters and emergency responders, UC Berkeley Police have also responded to the scene. Students who were in the building were to told to evacuate to their Emergency Assembly Area.

UC Berkeley WarnMe: A fire has been reported at 2400 Block of Bowditch Street (at Haste Street). Evacuate to your Emergency Assembly Area if you are in the building. Please stay clear of responders in the area. 05-02-202212:07:22
As of 1:40 p.m., police said the fire was extinguished. First responders remain on the scene and are conducting an investigation.
No additional details about the were immediately available.
According to the school, Anna Head Alumnae Hall was built in 1927 and was originally the assembly hall for the Anna Head School Complex, an all-girls school that was on the site. The building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was acquired by the university in 1964.