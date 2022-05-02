UNION CITY (CBS SF) – Police in Union City are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex early Monday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to the Parc Medallion apartment complex on the 2500 block of Medallion Drive on reports of shooting. When police arrived, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The victim was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening. As of Monday afternoon, police said the victim was in stable condition.
Police said the suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.
The shooting does not appear to be random, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have seen the suspect leaving the area is asked to call Detective Ayala of the Union City Police at 510-675-5259.
Tips can be given anonymously by calling 510-675-5207 or by emailing tips@unioncity.org.