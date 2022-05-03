SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested as the suspect in a shooting in Santa Rosa that left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition, police said Tuesday.
The shooting happened Monday at 3:26 p.m. at the intersection of McMinn Avenue and Sunset Avenue, Santa Rosa police said. After the shooting, the suspect fled southbound on McMinn Avenue but was caught a short time later by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy in the area of Gloria Drive and West Avenue.
The suspect and the victim knew each other and police called it a targeted shooting. The victim was shot twice in the torso and is currently in critical condition but expected to recover from his injuries.
Neither the victim nor the suspect lived in the neighborhood where the shooting happened and the incident is being investigated as gang-related. The suspect was later booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for attempted murder.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that would assist with the investigation was encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3590 or at srcity.org/CrimeTips. People living in area of the shooting were also asked to check any surveillance cameras for footage that could assist in the investigation.