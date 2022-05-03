MILLBRAE (BCN) – San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men late Sunday as suspects in a burglary at a self-storage business.
Deputies from the department’s Millbrae Police Bureau responded to a 9:25 p.m. report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Adrian Road.READ MORE: Exclusive Video: Man Arrested After Brazenly Climbing Salesforce Tower In San Francisco
Upon arrival, deputies saw a man matching witnesses’ description and detained him after a short chase on foot.READ MORE: Vallejo Wrestling Coach Inspiring Students Beyond The Mat
Deputies arrested a second man as he walked out of the storage building and recovered numerous burglary tools and stolen items.
The two men — 46-year-old Matthew Ohanlon, of Millbrae, and 38-year-old Domingo Molina Jr., of Redwood City — were arrested on suspicion of two felonies (commercial burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime) and two misdemeanors (possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest).MORE NEWS: Governor, State Leaders Promise To ‘Enshrine’ Abortion In Constitution
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.