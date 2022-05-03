SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose police officer was placed on leave after he was alleged to be under the influence of alcohol while at the scene of the Baby Brandon kidnapping.
Mayor Sam Liccardo and Police Chief Anthony Mata on Tuesday responded to allegations made by an FBI agent that the officer was at the scene who appeared to be drunk. Police said he was assigned to canvas the neighborhood for information and was dismissed after his condition was discovered.READ MORE: Vegetation Fire Prompts Brief Evacuations in Pittsburg
At a press conference, they urged department-wide drug and alcohol testing to be included in current contract negotiations with the Police Officers Association and proposed more for mental health and substance abuse for officers.READ MORE: Former Transportation Secretary, San Jose Mayor Norman Mineta Dies At 90
Mata apologized to the victim’s family during the briefing. The San Jose police were investigating the case, as well as the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office.
“I will not tolerate inappropriate behavior or criminal conduct,” said Mata. “When an officer violates the public’s trust, they will be held accountable.”MORE NEWS: Exclusive Video: Man Arrested After Brazenly Climbing Salesforce Tower In San Francisco
Tuesday’s announcement follows the sudden death of rookie Officer De’Jon Packer, whose body was discovered inside his Milpitas home in March as the result of fentanyl toxicity.