'I Am Not A Victim'; Golden Warriors Star Draymond Green Ready For Game 2 After 36 hours of chatter and watching his teammates pull off a hard-fought victory from the locker room, Warriors star Draymond Green says he's putting his controversial Game 1 ejection behind him and is totally focused on Tuesday night's Game 2 of the NBA semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Warriors Star Draymond Green's Ejection Triggers Social Media FirestormOver the years, outspoken Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has gained the reputation of being a gritty player who is not afraid to verbally joust with referees over a call.

Golden State Holds Off Memphis; Poole Scores 31, Thompson Hits Game WinnerWith Draymond Green watching from the locker room, Jordan Poole scored 31 points off the bench and Klay Thompson hit a game-winning 3-pointer to lift to the Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought 117-116 opening game second-round victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Healthy Warriors Ready to Take On Grizzlies in SemifinalStephen Curry and Klay Thompson have the Warriors in their seventh Western Conference semifinal in 10 seasons and both finally are as healthy as they've been since reaching five straight NBA Finals from 2015-19.