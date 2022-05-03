SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Firefighters in San Francisco have responded to Salesforce Tower Tuesday morning on reports of a man climbing the 60-story skyscraper.
Shortly after 10 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted a picture of the man, who appeared to be high up the tower, the tallest in the Bay Area.
The fire department condemned the action, saying the man was putting the lives of firefighters and the public at risk.
Firefighters urged the public to avoid the area.
Located on 415 Mission Street, the 1,070-foot headquarters of Salesforce is the nation's 17th tallest building and the second tallest west of the Mississippi River.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.