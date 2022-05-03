PITTSBURG (BCN) — Crews extinguished a vegetation fire that threatened homes in Pittsburg and prompted the brief evacuation of a nearby elementary school Tuesday afternoon, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
The fire was reported at 12:16 p.m. in the 100 block of Chelsea Way, located near state Highway 4, and caused Los Medanos Elementary School on Crowley Avenue to evacuate because of smoke, fire officials said.READ MORE: Former Transportation Secretary, San Jose Mayor Norman Mineta Dies At 90
The students have since returned to class and the fire was knocked down as of shortly before 1 p.m. with 3 acres burned and no injuries reported.
Investigators determined the flames sparked in an area near a “walkway where cooking had taken place near several homeless encampents,” fire district officials wrote on Twitter.READ MORE: Exclusive Video: Man Arrested After Brazenly Climbing Salesforce Tower In San Francisco
The fire remained under investigation and crews remained in the area as of mid-afternoon Tuesday.
It comes a day after another fire in Pittsburg which burned at least seven acres along the 400 block of West Leland Road near John Henry Johnson Park and Highway 4.
The cause of tha fire was also under investigation.MORE NEWS: Random Attack In SF Mission Dolores Neighborhood Leaves 13-Year-Old With Life-Threatening Injuries
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.