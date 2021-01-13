SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A shooting in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood Tuesday afternoon hospitalized a 50-year-old man, police said.
The shooting was reported around 3:25 p.m. somewhere between Visitacion and Raymond avenues.
The victim, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was not able to provide investigators with any other details about the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
