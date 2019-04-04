Menu
Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Best of
Best Of
Travel
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
More
Travel
Contest & Promotions
CBS Entertainment
News
All News
San Francisco News
Local
Consumer
Tech
Business
LGBT
Environment
Politics
Entertainment
Education
Autos
HealthWatch
Latest Headlines
Neighbors Say Man Shot By Walnut Creek Police Struggled With Mental Illness
Police are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Walnut Creek. Neighbors in the area said the man shot struggled with mental illness for years.
Ex-Employee Suing Thomas Keller, His 3-Star Restaurants For Discrimination
A former employee of celebrated chef Thomas Keller is suing him and his three-star Michelin restaurants — Per Se in New York and the French Laundry in California — for discrimination.
Photos
KPIX 5 Anchor Michelle Griego Goes Onstage, Backstage At Hamilton
SHN Orpheum Theatre opened its doors and invited KPIX 5’s anchor and #1 Hamilton fan Michelle Griego for a tour onstage and backstage for a look inside ‘The Room Where It Happens,’ literally.
KPIX5 Live
Watch KPIX 5 News Live
Weather
Weather Links
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Weather App
Weather Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Golden State Warriors
'See You In The Bay;' Durant, Thompson Heckle Rapper Drake After Game 2 Win
Heckling the heckler, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant jabbed at rapper Drake in the tunnel after the Warriors beat the Raptors in Game 2.
Warriors Overcome Injuries To Beat Raptors 109-104
The Warriors were hit with injuries to Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney, but they prevailed over the Raptors in Toronto to even the series 1-1 Sunday evening.
Oakland Raiders
Oakland Coliseum Naming Rights Sold to Ring Central for $1 Million
The board that oversees the Coliseum complex's operations voted unanimously on Friday to approve an agreement calling it the Ring Central Coliseum.
Raiders Agree To 1-Year Deal With Troubled Guard Richie Incognito
The Oakland Raiders agreed to a one-year deal with troubled guard Richie Incognito on Tuesday.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Bay Area Weekend Events To Consider - May 31
Need ideas for your weekend? Check out one of these fairs and festivals on the weekend of May 31.
Oakland's Top 4 Cantonese Food Spots
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Cantonese spots around Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
SF Eats: The Brick Yard Shutters In Cow Hollow, Free Mother's Day Sandwiches
In this edition: a Cow Hollow sports bar shuts down, moms get free sandwiches at Ike's, and Ocean Beach gets a new breakfast option.
SF Weekend: Mother's Day Mercantile, SF Rose Show, Dog-Friendly 'Pup Crawl'
4 Top Spots For Cupcakes In Oakland
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cupcake sources in Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
Two New Restaurants To Check In Oakland's Uptown Neighborhood
Here's two new restaurants to check out in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood.
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
News Videos
Politics Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
More
Station Info
KPIX 5
Advertise
Travel
Big Sur Social Media Campaign Shames Selfie-Obsessed Tourists
Big Sur's world-famous coastline has been a tourist attraction for decades but a new Instagram page is shaming visitors for endangering lives in pursuit of the perfect selfie.
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
More
CBS Entertainment
Contest
Alameda County Fair Family Four-Pack Ticket Giveaway
Enter here for your chance to win a Family Four-Pack of tickets to the Alameda County Fair!
KPIX 5
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
12:30 AM
Madam Secretary
01:30 AM
Madam Secretary
02:30 AM
Face the Nation
03:00 AM
CBS Overnight News
04:00 AM
CBS Morning News
View All Programs
Alameda County Fair Family Four-Pack Ticket Giveaway
Sponsored By