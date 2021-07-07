California Recall:
Voter Guide, Real Time Results and News On Recall Election
Theranos Trial: Prosecution, Defense Both Use Ex-Financial Controller Testimony In Elizabeth Holmes Fraud Trial
Federal prosecutors planned to start calling a parade of high-profile witnesses to the stand Tuesday in the fraud trial of former Silicon Valley rising star Elizabeth Holmes, whose Theranos startup collapsed when its supposedly-revolutionary blood testing technology failed to live up to its hype.
Closures Lifted Early For Most National Forests In California
The U.S. Forest Service has allowed a regional closure order to end early for most national forests in California, due to decreasing fire danger.
BottleRock Napa Valley: Photos from Sunday
This year's edition of BottleRock Napa Valley came to a rousing close Sunday with performances by headliners Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters and many others.
Golden State Warriors
COVID: Chase Center, Warriors To Require Full Vaccination For Event Attendees 12+; No Testing Opt-Out
Event attendees at San Francisco's Chase Center will be required to show proof of full vaccination to enter the venue for events with more than 1,000 attendees, the Golden State Warriors announced Monday.
Warriors Holding Auditions for Chase Center Game Day Entertainment
Singers, droppers, pop-and-lockers, guitar shredders, magicians and all manner of street performers are invited to audition to perform at Warriors games and Thrive City events, team officials said.
Raiders
Raiders' Preseason Return to Bay Area Delights Niners Faithful and Raider Nation
When the Raiders played the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium Sunday afternoon, it was the first time in 10 years that fans got to watch the two teams square off in a pre-season game. It turns out, the rivalry may be more intense in the stands than on the field.
49ers Rotate Quarterbacks to Rout Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers showed off their two-quarterback system by getting rushing touchdowns from both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in a 34-10 exhibition victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Amanda Kloots & Akbar Gbajabiamila On CBS' 'The Talk': 'Nobody Else Is Doing This'
Amanda Kloots & Akbar Gbajabiamila preview a new season of "The Talk" on CBS and share how their journeys through the NFL and Broadway prepared them both for this moment.
Daisy Haggard On Being 'Back To Life's Creator, Co-Writer And Star: 'It's A Huge Privelege'
Daisy Haggard brings 'Back To Life' back to Showtime starting today in the U.S. Season two is now available in its entirety with all six episodes ready to stream.
Leslie Odom Jr. Announced As Host For 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!' On CBS And Paramount+
The special will celebrate the return to live theater and commemorate the 74th Annual Tony Awards for the 2019-2020 season in a four-hour television and streaming event.
Sheryl Underwood And Jerry O'Connell On The New Season Of 'The Talk': 'It's Been Amazing, Such A Family Atmosphere'
'The Talk' is back with all-new episodes and new hosts this season! All the fun kicks off today, Monday, September 13th, as Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Jerry O'Connell welcome viewers to their "Rock The Block" party on CBS.
Dr. Phil Reflects On 20 Seasons Ahead Of Latest Premiere: 'So Inspiring To Me To See How People Fight Back, Make Real Changes In Their Lives'
On this season's premiere Dr. Phil talks to a woman whose husband died while they were on vacation in Mexico and her battle to discover the truth of what happened.
Browns-Chiefs Preview: AFC Playoff Contenders Square Off In Week 1
The Browns open the season against the Chiefs in a rematch of last season's Divisional Round playoff game.
CA Recall Election 2021
