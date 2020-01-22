Menu
DUI Suspect Arrested After Brentwood Wrong-Way Crash
A suspected driver under the influence triggered a wrong-way injury crash in Brentwood late Sunday night, authorities said.
Family Of Brutally Murdered Portrero Hill Man Pleads To Keep Killer Without Parole
A man convicted of a heinous murder more than 40 years ago will soon be eligible for parole. But the victim’s family says the mere possibility that could happen is a miscarriage of justice that has victimized the family for decades.
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet Gallery
The best looks from the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on CBS.
Golden State Warriors
Warriors Lose To Wizards, 123-110; Curry Still Preparing For Return
Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Marquese Chriss added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder each scored 17 points off the bench in Golden State's ninth straight defeat at new Chase Center.
Curry Still Out Awaiting Re-Evaluation Of Broken Left Hand
Stephen Curry had hoped to play for the Warriors on Sunday at home against the Washington Wizards after being sidelined for four months, but he won’t return from a broken left hand quite that soon.
49ers Vs. Chiefs: Who Do Raiders Fans Dislike Least In Super Bowl Matchup?
Raiders fans and Niners fans don't usually get along. But as the Niners face the Raiders' other hated rival--the Kansas City Chiefs--who will Raiders fans root for?
Raiders Pack Up Lockers; Head To Uncertain Offseason Before Move To Las Vegas
The process has become old hat in Oakland the day after the regular season ends with Raiders players packing up their lockers, having exit meetings and then leaving for the offseason.
Find Desserts And More At Downtown Berkeley's New Hui Lau Shan
Craving desserts? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Hui Lau Shan, the new addition is located at 2282 Fulton St. in Downtown Berkeley.
San Francisco's 3 Favorite Spots To Find Low-Priced Crepes
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable creperies around San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the top spots to venture when cravings strike.
SF Eats: Chocolate Shop Nears Castro Debut, Rhea's Deli Launches Bibimbap Pop-Up
Here's the latest in SF food news. In this edition: a "whimsical" chocolate brand prepares to debut its Castro shop, a pizzeria relocates from Divisadero to the Lower Haight, and a Korean deli launches a weekend bibimbap pop-up.
Oakland Eats: CREAM Closes Oakland Shop; Brown Sugar Kitchen Owner Plots New Lake Merritt Cafe
Here's the latest in Oakland food news. In this edition: an ice cream sandwich shop unexpectedly departs Rockridge, the Oakland Museum of California is getting a new soul-food cafe.
Berkeley's 4 Best Farmers Markets
Wondering where to find the best farmers markets in Berkeley?
3 Favorite Low-Priced Chocolatiers And Chocolate Shops In San Francisco
Looking to try the best chocolatiers and chocolate shops in San Francisco?
San Francisco Int'l Airport To Open New 'SkyTerrace' Public Observation Deck
San Francisco International Airport is reopening their public observation deck, which has been closed for around 25 years, this Valentine's Day.
Passengers From Wuhan Halted From Flying To SFO Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
The Chinese government has shutdown the city of Wuhan for outbound travelers leaving the city due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to state-run media.
Concerns Of Coronavirus Outbreak Prompt SFO To Screen Some Travelers From China
The number of confirmed cases of the “novel coronavirus“ rose sharply over the weekend, from 51 to 218, on Monday and the death toll now stands at three, according to Chinese state media.
