49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
Sports Odds
All News
Bay Area News
San Francisco News From KPIX Channel 5
San Francisco News
Local News
SF Bay Area Local News From CBS And KPIX 5
Consumer
Tech
Business
LGBT
Environment
Politics
Entertainment
Education
HealthWatch
Autos
Latest Headlines
Prop 24 Expansion Of Landmark California Data Privacy Law Leading
A measure to refine and expand California's sweeping digital privacy law was leading Tuesday night with 57% of more than nine million votes counted and 55 percent of precincts reporting.
KPIX Vote Smart: Prop 14 Stem Cell Research Funds For CA Institute For Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) Leading
A proposition that would keep alive first-of-its-kind stem cell research program in the East Bay was leading after the polls closed on Tuesday.
Photos
Photos: Raging Glass Fire Leaves Path Of Destruction Through Wine County
The raging Glass Fire continued to carve a path of destruction through wine county Monday, growing to more than 11,000 acres and forcing thousands to flee their homes.
Golden State Warriors
Warriors Unveil New Throwback Uniforms Paying Homage To 'We Believe' Era
The Golden State Warriors have unveiled a new alternate uniform in a style that harkens back to the "We Believe" era.
Warriors Coach Kerr Casts Ballot Then Greets Voters at Chase Center in San Francisco
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr cast his vote, then spent some of his own time Saturday morning greeting others who visited the ballot drop-off location at Chase Center.
Raiders
Raiders Trent Brown Hospitalized After IV Incident
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown will remain in Cleveland overnight after being hospitalized before Sunday's game against the Browns.
Carr, Raiders Overcome Wintry Weather to Down Browns
Derek Carr threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow early in the fourth quarter and Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals in windy, wintry conditions along Lake Erie as the Raiders beat the Browns 16-6 Sunday.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Liam's List Oct. 30: Your Guide To Fitness, Food, Fun, Staying Connected While Social Distancing
KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.
Health Officials Offer Tips For A Safe Halloween In The COVID-19 Era
Just days away from Halloween, health officials were offering tips on how to safely celebrate with your children in this era of COVID-19.
Liam's List Oct. 16: Your Guide To Fitness, Food, Fun, Staying Connected While Social Distancing
KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
5 Vodka Sauce Recipes To Try This Week
And would you miss it if it wasn't there?
Alaska Airlines 48-Hour BOGO Fare Sale Gives Passengers A Row To Themselves
After blocking middle seats on its mainline flights due to COVID-19, Alaska Airlines just announced a 2-day "Buy One, Get One" sale through October 31, so passengers have the entire row while flying during the pandemic.
California Bans State-Paid Travel To Idaho Over Transgender Discrimination Laws
Citing two new laws he said allow discrimination against transgender people, California attorney general Xavier Becerra added Idaho to a list of 11 other states where state-funded travel isn’t allowed.
More TSA Screeners At Mineta San Jose Airport Under Coronavirus Quarantine
The TSA Screeners Union told KPIX that in addition to the three TSA screeners who tested positive for coronavirus, 43 of their coworkers had to be quarantined because they had contact with those three individuals.
