GILROY SHOOTING:
How To Help Victims
Menu
Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Best of
Best Of
Travel
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
More
Travel
Contest & Promotions
CBS Entertainment
News
All News
San Francisco News
Local
Consumer
Tech
Business
LGBT
Environment
Politics
Entertainment
Education
Autos
HealthWatch
Latest Headlines
Retracing The Gilroy Garlic Festival Gunman's Final Steps
The Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman parked his car in a neighborhood near the Uvas Creek Trail, where KPIX 5 retraced his final steps before the shooting.
Some San Pablo Residents Uneasy As Police Unveil High-Tech, Long Flying Drone
A day after the San Pablo city council unanimously approved an advanced new drone program for law enforcement use, police showed their high-tech gear off at a National Night Out event.
Photos
Photos: Songwriter Shawn Mendes Brings Tour To Oracle
Canadian pop songwriter Shawn Mendes played to a full house of enthusiastic fans at Oracle Arena in Oakland Saturday night.
KPIX5 Live
Watch KPIX 5 News Live
Weather
Weather Links
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Weather App
Weather Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Golden State Warriors
Kerr Speaks On Warriors' Offseason, Hope For Future
Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows that a new era of Warriors basketball is about to begin. He just doesn't know what that means yet.
AP: Warriors, Draymond Green Agree on 4-Year, $100 Million Extension
Green and the Warriors have agreed on the terms of a four-year extension worth nearly $100 million, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Oakland Raiders
Final Roof Beam Installed At Raiders New Las Vegas Stadium
While the Oakland Raiders toiled in the August heat of California's Wine Country Monday, a major milestone was reached 587 miles away with the final roof beam of their new stadium being lowered into place.
Raiders Receiver Cliff Branch Dies, At 71
Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch has died. He was 71.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Best Places For Hot Dogs In Oakland
We crunched the numbers to find Oakland's top hot dog destinations — the places that really cut the mustard — using both Yelp data and our own methodology.
Favorite Berkeley Spots For Inexpensive Southeast Asian Food
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Southeast Asian restaurants around Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
Rockridge's 3 Newest Businesses To Open
Want to find out about the freshest new spots in Rockridge? From a taco spot to a Thai restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to arrive in this area of Oakland.
New Spots To Score Sandwiches In Berkeley
If you've got sandwiches on the brain, you're in luck: We've found the freshest Berkeley eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some sandwiches.
Craving Sandwiches? Check Out These 3 New San Francisco Spots
If you've got sandwiches on the brain, you're in luck: We've found the freshest San Francisco eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some sandwiches.
New Thai And Ramen Spot Sun & Moon Debuts In SoMa
Looking to chow down on some Thai fare? A new spot has you covered. A fresh arrival to SoMa called Sun & Moon.
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
News Videos
Politics Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
More
Station Info
KPIX 5
Advertise
Travel
SFO Announces Ban on Sale of Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles
San Francisco International Airport is making history by becoming the first major U.S. airport to ban the sale of single-use plastic water bottles.
BART Asks Residents About Potential Bike-Pedestrian Bridge At Antioch Station
BART officials are exploring the idea of building a bicycle-pedestrian bridge at the Antioch station to improve access, and the transit agency is seeking input from residents in the area to gauge interest.
Picture This: Museum in Oakville Toasts History of Napa Valley Wine
1881 Napa, a wine history museum and tasting salon, opened this month in Oakville offering self-guided tours on Napa Valley's history and early pioneers, along with a collection of rare winemaking tools.
More
CBS Entertainment
Contest
California Academy of Sciences Family Membership Giveaway
Enter for your chance to win a Family Membership to the California Academy of Sciences!
KPIX 5
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
12:37 AM
The Late Late Show with James Corden
01:37 AM
KPIX 5 News @ 11pm
02:12 AM
Paid Program
02:42 AM
Paid Program
03:12 AM
CBS Overnight News
View All Programs
California Academy of Sciences Family Membership Giveaway
Sponsored By