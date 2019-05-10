Menu
2-Alarm Grass Fire In Fremont Prompts Evacuations
Fremont Fire and Cal Fire are working to fight a vegetation fire near Montalban Drive and Blaisdell Way, just north of a residential neighborhood in the Niles neighborhood of Fremont.
Slain Sacramento Officer Tara O'Sullivan Honored At Vigil
Family, friends, former classmates and community members held candles and shared memories of Tara O'Sullivan, the 26-year-old Sacramento officer who was shot dead during a domestic violence call.
Photos: Comedy Central's Clusterfest Rolls Into Saturday
Clusterfest at the San Francisco Civic Center continued on Saturday, presenting a wide array of comedy and music with 'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness, Courtney Barnett, Fred Armisen, Craig Robinson and his band the Nasty Delicious and much more.
NBA Draft: Warriors Take Michigan Guard Jordan Poole
The Warriors have chosen Michigan guard Jordan Poole with the 28th pick of the NBA draft, hoping the late first-rounder will make an immediate impact.
Sheriff's Deputy Weighing Lawsuit After Altercation With Raptors President
An Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy may file a suit after claiming he was seriously injured last week during a scuffle with Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri at the end of Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Oakland Coliseum Naming Rights Sold to Ring Central for $1 Million
The board that oversees the Coliseum complex's operations voted unanimously on Friday to approve an agreement calling it the Ring Central Coliseum.
Raiders Agree To 1-Year Deal With Troubled Guard Richie Incognito
The Oakland Raiders agreed to a one-year deal with troubled guard Richie Incognito on Tuesday.
Oakland Eats: MeloMelo Kava Bar Expanding To Oakland, Bissap Baobab Reopens
In this edition: Grand Lake adds a kava bar with a floor-to-ceiling living wall, Downtown Oakland's Senegalese restaurant reopens and a diner is set to share tables with a Downtown coworking space.
Windmill Coffee House Makes Downtown Berkeley Debut
A new spot to score juice, smoothies, coffee, tea and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 2131 Durant Ave. in Downtown Berkeley, the new addition is called Windmill Coffee House.
Bay Area Weekend Events To Consider - May 31
Need ideas for your weekend? Check out one of these fairs and festivals on the weekend of May 31.
Oakland's Top 4 Cantonese Food Spots
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Cantonese spots around Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
SF Eats: The Brick Yard Shutters In Cow Hollow, Free Mother's Day Sandwiches
In this edition: a Cow Hollow sports bar shuts down, moms get free sandwiches at Ike's, and Ocean Beach gets a new breakfast option.
SF Weekend: Mother's Day Mercantile, SF Rose Show, Dog-Friendly 'Pup Crawl'
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Big Sur Social Media Campaign Shames Selfie-Obsessed Tourists
Big Sur's world-famous coastline has been a tourist attraction for decades but a new Instagram page is shaming visitors for endangering lives in pursuit of the perfect selfie.
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
California Academy of Sciences Family Membership Giveaway
Enter for your chance to win a Family Membership to the California Academy of Sciences!
California Academy of Sciences Family Membership Giveaway
