California Democratic Party Offices Evacuated Over Suspicious Package
The headquarters of the California Democratic Party in Sacramento was evacuated Wednesday following the discovery of a suspicious package.
Tour Bus Plows Into Multiple Vehicles On I-880 In Hayward; 2 Dead
All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 880 near Whipple Road in Union City are now open after being closed for around seven hours after a double-fatal traffic collision that happened on Tuesday night.
Photos: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Comes To A Captivating Close
The 18th edition of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass came to a close Sunday with a jam-packed schedule of performers including alt-rock weirdos Ween, psych legend Roky Erickson, Stax sound architect Booker T. Jones and many more.
Golden State Warriors
Thompson Sets 3-Point Record, Warriors Beat Bulls 149-124
Klay Thompson broke teammate Stephen Curry's NBA record with 14 3-pointers and finished with 52 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 149-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.
Warriors Ordered To Pay $40M For Oracle Arena Upgrades
The Golden State Warriors must fully complete payments on a $100 million, 30-year bond for renovations at Oracle Arena, an arbitrator ruled Monday.
Oakland Raiders
Raiders, 49ers Prime-Time Matchup A Bay Area Bummer
Jon Gruden's return to the sideline in Oakland and the prospect of a full season of Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco put optimism at a peak in the Bay Area heading into this NFL season.
49ers QB Beathard May Miss 'Battle Of The Bay' Vs. Raiders
San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard missed practice with an injured right wrist that could keep him out of Thursday night's game against the Oakland Raiders.
Dogtown Sausage Brings Gourmet Hot Dogs To East Oakland
Hot dog fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 5916 International Blvd. in East Oakland, the newcomer is called Dogtown Sausage.
5 New Food And Drink Destinations In San Francisco's Mission District
Interested in discovering the newest eateries to open in the Mission? From a fancy Italian establishment to a humble arepa outpost, read on for the freshest food and drink havens to arrive in this area of San Francisco.
Popular Brown Sugar Kitchen Shutting Down West Oakland Restaurant
It's official. Famed chef and proprietor of Brown Sugar Kitchen Tanya Holland has closed her flagship West Oakland outpost and is selling the space to new owners.
Eat, Drink, Explore: 5 New Spots In Downtown Berkeley
Looking to find out about the newest places for food and drinks in downtown Berkeley? From a vegan eatery to a seafood restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open for business in this part of Berkeley.
Four New Food Spots To Visit In Downtown San Mateo
Looking to find out about the newest restaurant additions to downtown? From a Vietnamese spot to a sandwich shop, read on to see the newest businesses to open their doors in the heart of San Mateo.
Vallejo's 5 Best Taco Trucks That Won't Break The Bank
Looking to try the best affordable food trucks in town? In Vallejo, it's no surprise that all of them are taco trucks.
Travel
Inflatable Art Floats Into San Francisco’s Exploratorium
“Inflatable: Expanding Works of Art” features five massive pieces that all incorporate air and will be on display at the Exploratorium through Sept. 3.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
California Earthquake Authority Earthquake Preparedness Kit Giveaway
Enter here to win an earthquake preparedness starter kit courtesy of the California Earthquake Authority.
