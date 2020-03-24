Coronavirus Update: Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin' Echoes Through Martinez Streets Saluting Essential Workers Bay Area rock icons Journey's rally cry "Don't Stop Believin'" echoed through the streets of Martinez Sunday night as a salute to all the essential workers who are performing their much needed jobs during the current coronavirus outbreak.

East Bay Grocer Live Streams Store Tours To Show What's In Stock, Stem Panic BuyingAn East Bay grocery store owner who tried to calm the fears behind panic buying has become a local celebrity after doing virtual store tours of what's in stock via Facebook live stream.

Coronavirus: San Francisco Educators, Supervisor Encourage Nightly Applause For Frontline WorkersThe United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) and a city supervisor are asking residents to show loud support for all workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic with a nightly applause around the city.

Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place: Homebound San Francisco Bernal Heights Kids Launch Community NewspaperWith San Francisco's public schools now closed through May 1, many kids and teenagers have had to adjust to taking classes at home, seeing friends remotely, and spending a lot of time with family.

Silicon Valley Nonprofit Making 3D Face Shields To Fill Urgent Need For Coronavirus Medical PPEInnovation is part of the fabric of the Bay Area, so when the medical community said that they were running low on their personal protective equipment, the Maker community, and all their 3D printers, came to the rescue.

Coronavirus-Sheltering Windsor Boy Surprised With Parade In Front Of Home For 10th BirthdayDespite reaching the milestone of his 10th birthday, Windsor resident Aiden Lower could not have been feeling much lower as he contemplated celebrating the double digit birthday cooped up alone because of the coronavirus sheltering.

Communities Organize PPE Donations For Bay Area Health Care Workers Fighting Coronavirus PandemicWhile still keeping their distance because of coronavirus sheltering, people across the Bay Area are coming together to organize donations of medical equipment for frontline health care workers.

Coronavirus Update: San Jose Fairmont Employees Send Message Of Love To Coronavirus-Stricken CommunityLike employees in the hospitality industry across the San Francisco Bay Area the employees at San Jose's Fairmont Hotel have been hit hard by the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. But that didn't prevent them from sending a symbol of love to the local community.

Oakland Pitmaster Serves Up Free BBQ To Families Affected By CoronavirusOakland pitmaster Matt Horn of Horn Barbecue and a team of volunteers offered free, smoky and meaty meals to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic on Wednseday.

National Guard Troops Provide Much-Needed Help At Bay Area Food BankThe first deployment of the California National Guard is underway, with one group of soldiers arriving in Fairfield Wednesday to help with what could become a vital humanitarian mission.

Coronavirus Outbreak: South Bay High School Students Join Grassroots Effort To Create Medical Protective ShieldsWhile they have been forced out of the classroom by the coronavirus outbreak, a group of Monta Vista High School students have jumped in to join the grassroots effort to produce medical protective shields needed by hospital workers on the front line of battle against the virus.

San Francisco Supervisor Personally Funds Hotel Rooms For Homeless During Shelter-In-Place20 hotel rooms at the Oasis Hotel are no longer sitting vacant during the coronavirus pandemic after dozens of homeless families officially moved in.

Restaurants Affected By Coronavirus Ask For Support On National Takeout DayThe struggling restaurant industry made a plea to consumers to order take-out or delivery Tuesday by dubbing it The Great American Takeout.