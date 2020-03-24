KPIX 5 — Better Together
Sponsored By
Welcome To KPIX 5 Better Together
Bay Area Neighbors Helping NeighborsWe all live in the San Francisco Bay Area, sharing the fears and anxiety generated by the coronavirus, but in the true spirits of community we also want to help those who need it the most at this time. To help you find a way to help or to find assistance, KPIX 5, KPIX.com and CBSN Bay Area has launched this webpage.
KPIX 5 Better Together -- Our Community Cares
Coronavirus Update: Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin' Echoes Through Martinez Streets Saluting Essential WorkersBay Area rock icons Journey's rally cry "Don't Stop Believin'" echoed through the streets of Martinez Sunday night as a salute to all the essential workers who are performing their much needed jobs during the current coronavirus outbreak.
East Bay Grocer Live Streams Store Tours To Show What's In Stock, Stem Panic BuyingAn East Bay grocery store owner who tried to calm the fears behind panic buying has become a local celebrity after doing virtual store tours of what's in stock via Facebook live stream.
Coronavirus: San Francisco Educators, Supervisor Encourage Nightly Applause For Frontline WorkersThe United Educators of San Francisco (UESF) and a city supervisor are asking residents to show loud support for all workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic with a nightly applause around the city.
Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place: Homebound San Francisco Bernal Heights Kids Launch Community NewspaperWith San Francisco's public schools now closed through May 1, many kids and teenagers have had to adjust to taking classes at home, seeing friends remotely, and spending a lot of time with family.
Silicon Valley Nonprofit Making 3D Face Shields To Fill Urgent Need For Coronavirus Medical PPEInnovation is part of the fabric of the Bay Area, so when the medical community said that they were running low on their personal protective equipment, the Maker community, and all their 3D printers, came to the rescue.
Coronavirus-Sheltering Windsor Boy Surprised With Parade In Front Of Home For 10th BirthdayDespite reaching the milestone of his 10th birthday, Windsor resident Aiden Lower could not have been feeling much lower as he contemplated celebrating the double digit birthday cooped up alone because of the coronavirus sheltering.
Communities Organize PPE Donations For Bay Area Health Care Workers Fighting Coronavirus PandemicWhile still keeping their distance because of coronavirus sheltering, people across the Bay Area are coming together to organize donations of medical equipment for frontline health care workers.
Coronavirus Update: San Jose Fairmont Employees Send Message Of Love To Coronavirus-Stricken CommunityLike employees in the hospitality industry across the San Francisco Bay Area the employees at San Jose's Fairmont Hotel have been hit hard by the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. But that didn't prevent them from sending a symbol of love to the local community.
Oakland Pitmaster Serves Up Free BBQ To Families Affected By CoronavirusOakland pitmaster Matt Horn of Horn Barbecue and a team of volunteers offered free, smoky and meaty meals to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic on Wednseday.
National Guard Troops Provide Much-Needed Help At Bay Area Food BankThe first deployment of the California National Guard is underway, with one group of soldiers arriving in Fairfield Wednesday to help with what could become a vital humanitarian mission.
Coronavirus Outbreak: South Bay High School Students Join Grassroots Effort To Create Medical Protective ShieldsWhile they have been forced out of the classroom by the coronavirus outbreak, a group of Monta Vista High School students have jumped in to join the grassroots effort to produce medical protective shields needed by hospital workers on the front line of battle against the virus.
San Francisco Supervisor Personally Funds Hotel Rooms For Homeless During Shelter-In-Place20 hotel rooms at the Oasis Hotel are no longer sitting vacant during the coronavirus pandemic after dozens of homeless families officially moved in.
Restaurants Affected By Coronavirus Ask For Support On National Takeout DayThe struggling restaurant industry made a plea to consumers to order take-out or delivery Tuesday by dubbing it The Great American Takeout.
Better Together -- How Can KPIX 5 Help You
KPIX 5 Better Together Video Reports
CDC Recommends Separating Pregnant Women With COVID-19 From NewbornsThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that expectant mothers with confirmed or potential COVID-19 should consider being separated from their newborns after birth for up to a week. Maria Medina reports. (3-29-2020)
East Bay Grocer Live Streams Store Tours To Show What's In StockAn East Bay grocery store owner who tried to calm the fears behind panic buying has become a local celebrity after doing virtual store tours via Facebook live stream. John Ramos reports. (3-29-2020)
Hard-Hit Bay Area Restaurants Feeding People In Need During COVID-19 PandemicThe Bay Area restaurant industry has been hit hard the coronavirus. Yet, as Betty Yu reports, some chefs are busy making meals for people in need.
Food Banks Try To Prevent Contact, Contamination During Coronavirus PandemicBay Area food banks are rethinking the way they operate to prevent cross-contamination. John Ramos talked to volunteers who believe the new practices could actually make them run better.
CORONAVIRUS: San Jose Fairmont Employees Send A Sign A Love To Community During Coronavirus OutbreakSan Jose Fairmont employees lit up the night sky with a message of love to local residents enduring the coronavirus outbreak
Oakland Pitmaster Serves Up Free BBQ To Families Affected By CoronavirusOakland pitmaster Matt Horn of Horn Barbecue and a team of volunteers offered free, smoky and meaty meals to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic on Wednseday. (3-25-2020)
'Great American Takeout' : Struggling Restaurant Industry Pleas For Support During PandemicThe struggling restaurant industry made a plea to consumers to order take-out or delivery Tuesday by dubbing it The Great American Takeout. Maria Medina reports. (3-24-2020)
San Francisco Supervisor Personally Funds Hotel Rooms For Homeless During Shelter-In-Place20 hotel rooms at the Oasis Hotel are no longer sitting vacant during the coronavirus pandemic after dozens of homeless families officially moved in. Susie Steimle reports. (3-24-2020)
Restaurants Affected By Coronavirus Ask For Support On National Takeout DayOn National Takeout Day, food delivery workers are extra busy helping Bay Area residents and businesses during the shelter-in-place order. Don Ford reports. (3-24-2020)
NEIGHBOR HELPING NEIGHBOR: Next Door launches new features to allow neighbors to help neighbors during coronavirus outbreakNext Door launches new features to allow neighbors to help neighbors during coronavirus outbreak
HELPING NEIGHBORS: Burlingame Plumbing Co. Expands Services To Help CommunityBurlingame's Discount Plumbers is using its fleet of 50 delivery vehicles and drivers to assist San Francisco Peninsula residents with more than their plumbing chores during the coronavirus outbreak
Using Effective System, Customers Don't Touch Anything At Marin Grocery StoreA grocery store in Marin County is changing the way it operates due to the coronavirus outbreak. The whole point is to reduce chances that someone could possibly transmit the virus while grocery shopping. John Ramos reports. (3-23-2020)
KPIX Better Together -- How You Can Help Your Neighbors
KPIX 5 Better Together --- Where You Can Donate And Help Those Struggling During The Coronavirus CrisisHere are links to agencies, charities, church and community groups who are assisting San Francisco Bay Area residents who have run into difficult times during the current coronavirus crisis.
Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place: Neighborhood Dining Options In San FranciscoWe are now in Week Two of San Francisco's "Shelter in Place" order. Hundreds of bars have closed, and several restaurants have had to shutter but others have adapted and are offering food. Here's a partial list of San Francisco restaurants with take out food services.
KPIX Better Together On Social Media
KPIX Workout Challenge: Staying Fit While Staying InsideDuring these uncertain times, one thing is for certain; nothing beats the endorphin-rush of getting a good sweat. At-home workouts have become a go-to while social distancing. Fitness studios, professional athletes, and celebrities have taken to their living rooms to get their daily dose of exercise. KPIX sports anchor, Dennis O'Donnell, jumped on the home-exercise bandwagon. He delivered his sports report while on his treadmill during Monday's 6PM newscast.
Break Bread At Home With Kiet Do's 'No-Knead Baguette' TutorialUp Your Baking Skills With Kiet Do's 'No-Knead Baguette' Tutorial
Children Using The Power Of The Rainbow To Overcome Coronavirus Shelter-In-PlaceFrom the boroughs of New York City to the neighborhoods in San Francisco, drawings of rainbows created by children have begun to show up in windows as a sign of resolve during the growing coronavirus outbreak.
KPIX Better Together -- Tips To Help Families Cope With Shelter In Place
Homeschooling During The Coronavirus: How Bay Area Parents Can Cope With The Added Responsibility With the announcement this week that San Francisco Bay Area school systems will remain shuttered until at least May, the pressure on parents who are also sheltering in place to take over the responsibility of handling their child's education can be daunting.
How Do You Manage Fighting Kids During A Coronavirus Lockdown? Here's What The Experts SayAs the nation shuts down and loved ones huddle to weather what may well be weeks of coronavirus-induced isolation, family tensions are rising.
'It Is Not Going Good:' Boy Writes Hilarious Critique Of Mom's Homeschooling SkillsA stay-at-home mom in Kentucky learning the hard way that home schooling her kids during the coronavirus pandemic is not going to be easy.