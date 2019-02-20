Allie LaForce: Favorite Part Of The Tournament Is The Mass Chaos That EnsuesThe Turner Sports sideline reporter breaks down what she loves about this time time of year.
Ernie Johnson: My Dark Horse For The Tournament Is TennesseeThe Turner Sports studio host weighs in on why Tennessee could win the NCAA Tournament despite not being among the blue-blood programs.
March Madness Could Cost Employers More Than $13 Billion"Any attempt to keep workers from the games would most likely result in real damage to employee morale, loyalty and engagement..."
Zion Williamson: NCAA Tournament Player To WatchZion Williamson, set to return for the ACC Tournament, should help lead the Duke Blue Devils deep into the NCAA Tournament.
Carsen Edwards: NCAA Tournament Players To WatchPurdue's star point guard, Carsen Edwards, leads the Big Ten in scoring, and is poised to power his Boilermakers in the NCAA Tournament.
St. Mary's Stuns Top-Ranked Gonzaga To Earn NCAA BerthSaint Mary's ended the nation's longest winning streak and Gonzaga's six-year reign as West Coast Conference Tournament champions, grinding out a 60-47 victory in the title game on Tuesday night.
Adam Zucker: Best Part Of Championship Week Is Seeing One Bid Leagues Battle For Tournament SpotCBS Sports Network college basketball studio host weighs in on the beauty of Championship Week.
Seth Davis On Zion Williamson, 2019 NCAA Tournament & Players To WatchDavis breaks down the best players in the tournament and explains the challenges for the selection committee in 2019.