Wildfires
Deadly Carr Fire Burns 500 Structures; 5,000 ThreatenedThe Carr Fire has now damaged or destroyed 500 structures and it is threatening 5,000 more. More than 37,000 people have been evacuated.
Smoke from 2 Mendocino County Fires Drifts Into Bay AreaTwo new fires are burning in Mendocino County Friday night. The larger and more dangerous blaze is the River Fire between Cloverdale and Ukiah.
Gov. Brown Appeals To Trump For Federal Aid For Carr Fire VictimsCalifornia's governor made a direct request to President Donald Trump and FEMA Friday, asking for a Presidential Emergency Declaration to help Shasta County in the wake of the destructive Carr Fire.
Three Marin Firefighters Injured Battling Carr FireThree Marin County firefighters were injured early Friday when their engine was struck by a 'heat blast' as they fought the deadly flames of the Carr Fire protecting homes in a Redding neighborhood.
Carr Fire's Erratic Winds Whip Up Fire TornadosIt sounds like a deadly twist to a late night science fiction movie, but to the crews battling the massive wildfire weaving a destructive path through Redding it was all too real.
Full List Of Carr Fire Evacuation OrdersHere are the neighborhoods that have been evacuated in the deadly and destructive path of the Carr Fire.
National Guard Called as Deadly Wildfire Roars Into ReddingThe Carr Fire tore through two small communities Thursday before reaching the city of Redding, killing a bulldozer operator, burning three firefighters, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands to flee.
Firefighters Continue Struggle To Contain Marsh FireEvacuations were still in effect early Thursday evening as crews made more progress on containment of the Marsh Fire in Contra Costa County.
Church Fire Near San Martin At 85 Percent ContainmentOne mobile home, three outbuildings and 16 motor vehicles have been destroyed in a grass fire near the community of San Martin in unincorporated Santa Clara County, a Cal Fire spokeswoman said Thursday.
Cal Fire's New 'Supertanker' A Crucial Tool For Battling WildfiresOne of the reasons firefighters battling the Marsh Fire were able to save several seriously threatened homes was the massive Cal Fire tanker swooping down from the sky to drop retardant.
Gov. Brown Declares Emergency As Fires Rage Throughout StateCalifornia Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday issued emergency proclamations in both Riverside County in the south and Shasta County in the north. The declarations authorize the state to rally resources to local government.
South Bay Brush Fire Burns Structures, 20 Acres in San MartinThe Church Fire started late Wednesday afternoon at Church Avenue and Monterey Road in the unincorporated community of San Martin.