  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Carr Fire's Erratic Winds Whip Up Fire TornadosIt sounds like a deadly twist to a late night science fiction movie, but to the crews battling the massive wildfire weaving a destructive path through Redding it was all too real.
Full List Of Carr Fire Evacuation OrdersHere are the neighborhoods that have been evacuated in the deadly and destructive path of the Carr Fire.
National Guard Called as Deadly Wildfire Roars Into ReddingThe Carr Fire tore through two small communities Thursday before reaching the city of Redding, killing a bulldozer operator, burning three firefighters, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands to flee.
Firefighters Continue Struggle To Contain Marsh FireEvacuations were still in effect early Thursday evening as crews made more progress on containment of the Marsh Fire in Contra Costa County.
Church Fire Near San Martin At 85 Percent ContainmentOne mobile home, three outbuildings and 16 motor vehicles have been destroyed in a grass fire near the community of San Martin in unincorporated Santa Clara County, a Cal Fire spokeswoman said Thursday.
Cal Fire's New 'Supertanker' A Crucial Tool For Battling WildfiresOne of the reasons firefighters battling the Marsh Fire were able to save several seriously threatened homes was the massive Cal Fire tanker swooping down from the sky to drop retardant.
Gov. Brown Declares Emergency As Fires Rage Throughout StateCalifornia Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday issued emergency proclamations in both Riverside County in the south and Shasta County in the north. The declarations authorize the state to rally resources to local government.
South Bay Brush Fire Burns Structures, 20 Acres in San MartinThe Church Fire started late Wednesday afternoon at Church Avenue and Monterey Road in the unincorporated community of San Martin.