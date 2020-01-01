Menu
UPDATE: San Mateo Home Invasion Robbery Suspects Involved In Deadly Freeway Crash
A vehicle carrying three suspects allegedly involved in an early Thursday morning home invasion robbery in San Mateo were involved in a deadly crash on a Highway 101 off-ramp as they fled the scene, authorities said.
Report: CHP Arrests Suspect In Highway Projectiles Cases In Monterey, San Benito Counties
The California Highway Patrol has reportedly made an arrest in its investigation into projectiles launched at vehicles in Monterey and San Benito counties.
Photos: Experimental Metal Giants Tool Dazzle At SAP Center
Enigmatic experimental metal band Tool played songs from 'Fear Inocculum' -- its first new album in 13 years -- along with old fan favorites at the SAP Center in San Jose Tuesday.
Golden State Warriors
Reflective Steph Curry Looks Back On Warriors Successful Championship Run
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is on the mend, but his time away from the game has allowed him time to reflect on the team's amazing run of five straight NBA Finals.
Warriors Can't Stop Lillard On Career Night, Lose To Blazers In OT
Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including a career-best 11 3-pointers, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the equally depleted Golden State Warriors 129-124 in overtime Monday night.
Oakland Raiders
49ers Vs. Chiefs: Who Do Raiders Fans Dislike Least In Super Bowl Matchup?
Raiders fans and Niners fans don't usually get along. But as the Niners face the Raiders' other hated rival--the Kansas City Chiefs--who will Raiders fans root for?
Raiders Pack Up Lockers; Head To Uncertain Offseason Before Move To Las Vegas
The process has become old hat in Oakland the day after the regular season ends with Raiders players packing up their lockers, having exit meetings and then leaving for the offseason.
Latest Headlines
Oakland Eats: Nokni Upstairs To Open This Summer, Adams Point Loses Ice Cream Spot
Here's everything you need to know about Oakland's food and drink scene this week. In this edition: a Korean restaurant is headed to Piedmont Avenue, Adams Point has lost an ice cream shop and a Lakeshore Indian restaurant is no more.
Indian Cuisine And More: What's Trending On San Francisco's Food Scene?
Want the scoop on San Francisco's buzziest local spots? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp and SafeGraph, a dataset of commercial points of interest and their visitor patterns, to deduce which eateries have been in the limelight this month.
'Tis The Sustainable Season: Rohnert Park Firm Promotes Environmentally-Friendly Holiday Practices
It's the time of year to eat, drink and be merry. However, many factors of the holiday season are taking a toll on Mother Earth.
3 Top Spots In Oakland's Gaskill Neighborhood
Visiting Gaskill, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Oakland neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a taqueria to a bike shop.
SF Eats: Grilled Cheese Kitchen Closing In FiDi, Mina To Open Plant-Based Eatery In Cow Hollow
Here's the latest in SF food and drink news. In this edition: a grilled cheese-focused eatery closes its downtown location, a Parisian-style tea salon will open in the Tenderloin, and a healthy eatery and market is on its way to Cow Hollow.
Enjoy Small Plates And Cocktails At The Marina's New Bar Solstice
A new bar and restaurant, specializing in cocktails and small plates, has debuted in the neighborhood. Taking over the old Marengo space, the fresh arrival to the Marina, called Solstice, is located at 1980 Union St.
Travel
Passengers From Wuhan Halted From Flying To SFO Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
The Chinese government has shutdown the city of Wuhan for outbound travelers leaving the city due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to state-run media.
Concerns Of Coronavirus Outbreak Prompt SFO To Screen Some Travelers From China
The number of confirmed cases of the “novel coronavirus“ rose sharply over the weekend, from 51 to 218, on Monday and the death toll now stands at three, according to Chinese state media.
Soggy Weather Could Dampen Christmas Travel Plans At San Francisco International
The weather is expected to worsen this week just as holiday travel ramps up at San Francisco International Airport, meaning trouble for travelers flying into and out of the Bay Area.
CBS Entertainment
