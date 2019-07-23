Menu
Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Best of
Best Of
Travel
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
More
Travel
Contest & Promotions
CBS Entertainment
News
All News
San Francisco News
Local
Consumer
Tech
Business
LGBT
Environment
Politics
Entertainment
Education
Autos
HealthWatch
Latest Headlines
Outrage Grows Over San Francisco Campaign Billboard Targeting Mayor London Breed
A coalition of San Francisco leaders stood shoulder-to-shoulder Monday to condemn a mayoral campaign billboard they believe is a "vile and reprehensible political ad that is invoking racist, misogynistic and sexist perspectives."
Facebook: Russian Trolls Are Back, Here To Meddle With 2020
People linked to the Internet Research Agency, the Kremlin-backed troll group indicted by the United States for its alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election, are laying the groundwork to do the same in 2020.
Photos
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 19: Photos From Sunday
The 19th edition of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass came to an entertaining close Sunday with sets from Kurt Vile and the Violators, the Meat Puppets, Liz Cooper and the Stampede and much more.
KPIX5 Live
Watch KPIX 5 News Live
Weather
Weather Links
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Weather App
Weather Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Golden State Warriors
Curry Scores 32 as Warriors Cap Preseason With 124-103 Win Over Lakers
The Warriors took the lead early in the second quarter and held off a run that got the Lakers within five points early in the fourth.
Trump Fires New Twitter Salvo At Warriors Steve Kerr
President Donald Trump fired off another salvo directed at Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr late Friday over the current spat between the NBA and the Chinese leaders.
Oakland Raiders
'Perfect' Rodgers Throws 5 TD Passes, Packers Gash Raiders 42-24
Aaron Rodgers passed for 429 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns as the Packers pulled away for a 42-24 win over Oakland.
'Green Bay Has This In The Bag,' Says CBS Local Digital Anchor On Raiders-Packers
CBS Local digital anchor Katie Johnston thinks the Packers, led by Aaron Rodgers, could be too much for an inconsistent Raiders squad.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Oakland Native Sway Calloway Brings 'Sway Fest' Block Party To His Hometown
Oakland native and legendary radio host Sway Calloway, known to his legions of fans simply as Sway, has a special gift for this hometown. He's bringing the first-ever "Sway Fest" to the streets of Oakland on Friday October 18th.
Shark Tank Unveils Diverse Food Lineup For 2019-2020 NHL Season
From Greek food to chicken tacos and even Dole Whip pineapple ice cream, the Shark Tank is literally taking a bite out of this season.
Best Places For Hot Dogs In Oakland
We crunched the numbers to find Oakland's top hot dog destinations — the places that really cut the mustard — using both Yelp data and our own methodology.
Favorite Berkeley Spots For Inexpensive Southeast Asian Food
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Southeast Asian restaurants around Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
Rockridge's 3 Newest Businesses To Open
Want to find out about the freshest new spots in Rockridge? From a taco spot to a Thai restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to arrive in this area of Oakland.
New Spots To Score Sandwiches In Berkeley
If you've got sandwiches on the brain, you're in luck: We've found the freshest Berkeley eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some sandwiches.
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
News Videos
Politics Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
More
Station Info
KPIX 5
Advertise
Travel
Asiana Airlines to Suspend Service to SFO Following Korea High Court Ruling
Beleaguered Asiana Airlines has been ordered by the South Korean supreme court to suspend daily San Francisco-to-Seoul service starting March 3 as punishment for a 2013 crash at SFO that killed 3 passengers.
SFO Runway to Close for 20-Day Reconstruction, Flight Delays Expected
A San Francisco International Airport runway is scheduled to close Saturday for a 20-day reconstruction project and officials are advising air travelers to expect delays and drivers to expect increased traffic.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
More
CBS Entertainment
Contest
Cirque du Soleil AMALUNA Ticket Giveaway
Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Cirque du Soleil AMALUNA!
KPIX 5
Watch Now
KPIX 5 News at Noon
On Air
Schedule:
12:00 PM
KPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
12:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
1:00 PM
The Talk
2:00 PM
Family Feud
2:30 PM
Judge Judy
View All Programs
Cirque du Soleil AMALUNA Ticket Giveaway
Sponsored By