Man Killed By Concord Police After Allegedly Attacking Parents With Knife
A man who police say was attacking his elderly parents with a knife was fatally shot by Concord police officers in the parents' home, authorities said Sunday.
California Utilities Testing Diagnostic Tech That Could Help Prevent Wildfires
A new technology being tested by California utilities is aimed at diagnosing problems before they can cause power outages or spark wildfires.
Photos: Thrash-Metal Greats Slayer Bid Farewell To Bay Area
Thrash-metal heroes Slayer brought their Final Campaign Tour to the Oakland Arena Tuesday night, headlining an eclectic four-band bill with local favorites Primus, industrial-metal greats Ministry and former Pantera singer Phil Anselmo.
Asiana Airlines to Suspend Service to SFO Following Korea High Court Ruling
Beleaguered Asiana Airlines has been ordered by the South Korean supreme court to suspend daily San Francisco-to-Seoul service starting March 3 as punishment for a 2013 crash at SFO that killed 3 passengers.
SFO Runway to Close for 20-Day Reconstruction, Flight Delays Expected
A San Francisco International Airport runway is scheduled to close Saturday for a 20-day reconstruction project and officials are advising air travelers to expect delays and drivers to expect increased traffic.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
