New Allegations Against Kavanaugh Submitted To Senate Committee
A woman has come forward with new allegations about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, accusing him of inappropriate behavior while he was in high school.
Cosby Bay Area Accuser: 'It's Just Unbelievable'
As Helen Hayes watched the Bill Cosby sentence play out on her television set, a sense of relief from emotions penned up over decades swept over her body.
Photos: Rod Stewart And Cyndi Lauper Deliver Hits At Shoreline
Rock hitmakers Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper brought their current tour to the Shoreline Amphitheatre Wednesday night.
Watch KPIX 5 News Live
Golden State Warriors
Youth Movement Important To Warriors Repeat Hopes
After years of veteran big men playing center by committee, the Golden State Warriors will begin the season with three youngsters carrying the load until DeMarcus Cousins returns from injury.
Warriors 'Top Out' New San Francisco Arena
A beam draped with an American flag was hoisted to the top of the Chase Center, the future San Francisco home of the Golden State Warriors, on Friday marking a major milestone in the construction of the new arena.
Oakland Raiders
Raiders Postgame Report: 'The Outcome Sucks'
The Raiders watched an early lead disappear in the 2nd half for the third straight week and are 0-3 for the first time since 2014.
Trick Plays Help Unbeaten Dolphins Beat Raiders 28-20
Receiver Albert Wilson threw a touchdown pass to put the Dolphins ahead midway through the fourth quarter and then turned a short reception into a 74-yard score that sealed a 28-20 victory over the Raiders on Sunday.
Fast-Casual Portuguese Chicken Spot Piri Pica Debuts In The Mission
Looking to chow down on some Portuguese fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 590 Valencia St. (between 16th and 17th streets) in the Mission, the fresh addition is called Piri Pica.
Japanese Meets Peruvian: Kaiyo Brings Nikkei Cuisine To Cow Hollow
In the ever-evolving culinary scene of the Marina, food aficionados can now add Nikkei cuisine to the neighborhood's list of expanding restaurant options.
Hungry For American Eats? Here Are 4 New Spots To Try In San Francisco
Here are the newest places in San Francisco to check out the next time you're in the mood for American food.
Craving Italian? Check Out These 3 New San Francisco Spots
Interested in trying some new Italian spots in San Francisco? You're in luck. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Italian food.
Three Kinds Of The Best Cheap Noodles In Vallejo
We crunched the numbers to find the best affordable noodle spots in Vallejo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places for savory, crave-worthy bowls.
Next Level Burger Brings Plant-Based Burgers, Fries, Shakes To Potrero Hill
Vegetarians, vegans and those looking to reduce their meat consumption have a new burger joint to check out.
Travel
Inflatable Art Floats Into San Francisco’s Exploratorium
“Inflatable: Expanding Works of Art” features five massive pieces that all incorporate air and will be on display at the Exploratorium through Sept. 3.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Contest
CBS TV Vacation to the Disneyland® Resort
Enter for your chance to win a Disneyland® Resort vacation including a 2 night hotel stay, 3 Day 1 Park Tickets and roundtrip airfare on Alaska Airlines with convenient nonstops to Southern California.
Disney On Ice Celebrates 100 Years Of Magic Ticket Giveaway
