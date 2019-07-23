Menu
San Francisco Residents To Rally Against Evictions Of Aging Local Celebrity, Popular Cafe
Neighbors in North Beach are rallying to oppose two-high profile evictions, one of an aging local celebrity and the other of a popular corner cafe.
Mother And Son Kicked Out Of Homeless Shelter For Mental Health Outburst
A mother and her son were on a waitlist for a homeless shelter for 18 months and once they got in, they were kicked out eight months later due to a mental health outburst.
Photos: British Songwriter FKA Twigs Comes To Fox Theater
Avant-garde R&B singer FKA Twigs brought her elaborate and theatrical Magdelane Tour to the Fox Theater Wednesday evening for the first of two nights.
Golden State Warriors
Warriors' Woes Continue With 120-94 Loss To Lakers
Former Laker D’Angelo Russell scored 21 points for the Warriors, who lost their fifth in a row and fell to 2-10, worst in the West.
Another Day, Another Golden State Warriors Injury
Yet another member of the Golden State Warriors is injured, with two-way guard Damion Lee now out because of a broken right hand.
Oakland Raiders
Raiders A Playoff Team? Inside The NFL's Brandon Marshall 'Not Sold On That Yet'
The former NFL receiver and Inside The NFL analyst weighs in on the Raiders success this year.
Raiders Rally to Beat Chargers
The Oakland Raiders had a late winning touchdown drive for the second time in five weeks, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 26-24 on Thursday night.
Oakland Native Sway Calloway Brings 'Sway Fest' Block Party To His Hometown
Oakland native and legendary radio host Sway Calloway, known to his legions of fans simply as Sway, has a special gift for this hometown. He's bringing the first-ever "Sway Fest" to the streets of Oakland on Friday October 18th.
Shark Tank Unveils Diverse Food Lineup For 2019-2020 NHL Season
From Greek food to chicken tacos and even Dole Whip pineapple ice cream, the Shark Tank is literally taking a bite out of this season.
Best Places For Hot Dogs In Oakland
We crunched the numbers to find Oakland's top hot dog destinations — the places that really cut the mustard — using both Yelp data and our own methodology.
Favorite Berkeley Spots For Inexpensive Southeast Asian Food
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Southeast Asian restaurants around Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
Rockridge's 3 Newest Businesses To Open
Want to find out about the freshest new spots in Rockridge? From a taco spot to a Thai restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to arrive in this area of Oakland.
New Spots To Score Sandwiches In Berkeley
If you've got sandwiches on the brain, you're in luck: We've found the freshest Berkeley eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some sandwiches.
Asiana Airlines to Suspend Service to SFO Following Korea High Court Ruling
Beleaguered Asiana Airlines has been ordered by the South Korean supreme court to suspend daily San Francisco-to-Seoul service starting March 3 as punishment for a 2013 crash at SFO that killed 3 passengers.
SFO Runway to Close for 20-Day Reconstruction, Flight Delays Expected
A San Francisco International Airport runway is scheduled to close Saturday for a 20-day reconstruction project and officials are advising air travelers to expect delays and drivers to expect increased traffic.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Great America WinterFest Ticket Giveaway
Enter for your chance to win tickets to the newest and most immersive holiday tradition for the whole family – WinterFest at California’s Great America!
