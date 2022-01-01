COVID:
Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
UPDATE: Commercial Structure Fire Near Tracks Triggers Major Delays On BART's Richmond Line
An early Tuesday morning fire that erupted inside an abandoned Taco Bell restaurant in El Cerrito, triggering major delays on the nearby Richmond BART line from nearly an hour.
Sen. Wiener Drops Bill Banning Some Intersex Surgeries For Children
State Sen. Scott Wiener announced this week he’s withdrawing a bill that bans some medically unnecessary surgeries on intersex children until they are old enough to participate in the decision.
Photos: Prog-Metal Mavericks Mastodon and Opeth Crush the Fox in Oakland
Two of the premiere prog-metal bands working today shared the stage at the Fox Theater in Oakland when Mastodon and Opeth brought their co-headlining tour to the Bay Area Thursday night.
Golden State Warriors
Jordan Poole Scores 32 Off Bench, Warriors Beat Heat, 115-108
Jordan Poole scored 32 points, Andrew Wiggins added 22 points and a key driving dunk with 4:34 remaining on a quiet night for Stephen Curry, and the Golden State Warriors held off the undermanned Miami Heat 115-108 on Monday night.
Report: Sources Say Klay Thompson To Play With Warriors Against Cavs
Sources close to the Golden State Warriors say after a two-year hiatus, Klay Thompson is expected to play with the team in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday.
Warriors Rally in 4th Quarter to Beat Jazz
Stephen Curry scored 28 points and had nine assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
Game Between Warriors, Nuggets Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols Involving Denver Players
NBA officials announced that Thursday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and the Nuggets in Denver has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole Survivor
Survivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.
'I Used Kevin Durant's Story As A Launching Pad': Reggie Rock Bythewood On AppleTV+'s 'Swagger'
The director talks about creating a TV show inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's youth basketball experience.
Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"
Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.
'Survivor 41' Episode 12 Recap: Truth Kamikaze
Mickie McLeod recaps everything that went down on 'Survivor 41' episode 12.
Sabrina Spellman Makes An Appearance On The CW's Riverdale; Kiernan Shipka Reveals 'Fans Will Get Some Clarity'
Kiernan Shipka talks about her guest appearance as Sabrina Spellman in a bewitching crossover episode of Riverdale.
New Year Bridge Toll Hikes May Be Tipping Point for Bay Area Commuters
Bay Area commuters woke up to one unwelcome New Year change: a $1 toll increase at all Bay Area bridges except the Golden Gate.
New Year Dawns With Continuing Woes at Bay Area Airports
Hundreds of flights were delayed and dozens canceled at SFO Sunday evening as omicron and bad weather across the country drove yet another day of headaches for travelers and airlines.
Air Travelers Greet New Year Stuck in Airports
On the first day of 2022, airlines across the world canceled thousands of flights, due to a combination of inclement weather and the Omicron variant affecting flight crews.
Contest
Harlem Globetrotters Family Four-Pack Ticket Giveaway
Enter here for your chance to win a Family Four-Pack of tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour, Saturday, January 15th at Oakland Arena!
