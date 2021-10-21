Kids Vaccinations:
Where To Sign Up Your Child For A COVID Vaccination
Menu
Sports
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Sharks
Warriors
Sports Odds
Best of
Best Of
Travel
Video
CBSN Bay Area
More
Travel
Contest & Promotions
CBS Entertainment
News
All News
Bay Area News
San Francisco News From KPIX Channel 5
San Francisco News
Local News
SF Bay Area Local News From CBS And KPIX 5
Consumer
Tech
Business
LGBT
Environment
Politics
Entertainment
Education
HealthWatch
Autos
Latest Headlines
'The Worst I've Seen;' Oakland Residents, Motorists Shocked After Toddler Killed In I-880 Gun Battle
Drivers traveling through Alameda County on Sunday were still processing the shocking news that a toddler riding in a vehicle was killed after being struck by a bullet from a rolling gun battle between two vehicles on Interstate Highway 880 the day before.
Fire Burns Insurance Office In Downtown Lafayette
Firefighters quickly contained a fire that damaged a business in downtown Lafayette on Monday morning.
Photos
Photos: Rapper J. Cole Holds Court with 21 Savage at Oakland Arena
Hit-making rapper J. Cole brought his current tour with 21 Savage to the Oakland Arena, playing songs from his latest effort 'The Off-Season' Wednesday night.
KPIX5 Live
Special Reports
Weather
Weather Links
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Weather App
Weather Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Sharks
Warriors
Sports Odds
Golden State Warriors
Poole Has 25 Points, NBA-leading Warriors Beat Rockets
Jordan Poole scored 15 of his 25 points in the first quarter and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 120-107 on Sunday night.
Jordan Poole Scores 26, Warriors Rout Pelicans
Jordan Poole scored 26 points, Stephen Curry had 19 and the Golden State Warriors routed the New Orleans Pelicans 126-85 on Friday night to improve to 7-1.
Jordan Poole Scores 31, Warriors Defeat Hornets To Go 6-1
Jordan Poole took the pressure off Stephen Curry with a season-best 31 points and the Golden State Warriors used one of their big third quarters of old to pull away and beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-92 on Wednesday night.
Warriors Bench Gets Big Minutes as Warriors Thump Thunder
Stephen Curry scored 20 points in 27 minutes while getting ample rest, Draymond Green did a little bit of everything as usual and the Warriors thumped the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 on Saturday night.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Browns-Bengals Preview: 'Injuries Are Significant Issue For Cleveland,' Says CBS Sports' Amy Trask
In the ultra-competitive AFC North, the Browns and Bengals are both coming off games they probably should have won.
Michael C. Hall Describes The 'Scary Surprise' Of Sliding Back Into The Mind Of Dexter Morgan For 'Dexter: New Blood'
Michael C. Hall discusses 'Dexter: New Blood' coming to SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 7th.
SHOWTIME Will Premiere Brand New Documentary 'ATTICA' On Saturday, November 6th
SHOWTIME will air 'ATTICA' on Saturday, November 6th at 9PM ET/PT.
'Adele One Night Only' Set List Revealed For November 14th Special
CBS has revealed the set list for Adele One Night Only, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, November 14th at 8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT on CBS or available to stream on-demand with Paramount+.
Sydney Segal Says It Was An 'Honor For America' To Watch Her Compete On 'Survivor 41'
Despite being on TV for over two decades, 'Survivor' still finds a way to deliver firsts. Last night 'Survivor 41' did just that as Sydney Segal became the first player to use a "Shot In The Dark" at Tribal Council.
Annaleigh Ashford Brings Comedy To 'B Positive' With A Side Of Giving
Annaleigh Ashford takes over a brand new season of 'B Positive' on CBS.
Video
CBSN Bay Area
News Videos
Politics Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
More
Station Info
KPIX 5
Advertise
Travel
LA Mom Says She, Daughter Were Racially Profiled on Flight From San Jose to Colorado
A Los Angeles mother claims she was stopped and questioned for human trafficking after boarding a Southwest Airlines flight with her biracial daughter and now she's demanding the airline be held accountable for what she describes as racial profiling and racial harassment.
Travel Expert Offers Tips For Booking Flights During Holiday Season
It's time to get your travel plans in order as the holiday season is quickly approaching. Travel expert and Senior Product Operation Specialist at Scott's Cheap Flights, Daniel Burnham, gave us some tips for how to prepare, especially if you haven't booked flights for Thanksgiving yet.
American Airline Mass Cancellations Raise Concerns About Upcoming Holiday Travel Season
Mass flight cancellations from American Airlines on Monday were still creating headaches for Bay Area travelers in what could be a preview of trouble to come this holiday season.
More
CBS+
Contest
Honey Baked Ham Giveaway Contest
Enter Here to Win a Honey Baked Ham Gift Card! Honey Baked wants to treat you to a ham for the Holidays!
CBSN Bay Area
Watch Now
Honey Baked Ham Giveaway Contest
Sponsored By