Latest Videos
PIX NowPIX Now
Friday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary LeeExpect dry conditions on Friday, but rain will return this weekend as another storm arrives. This weekend's storm is not expected to be as strong, but another atmospheric river event could happen next week. Mary Lee has the forecast. (3/1/19)
Russian River Flood Waters Dropping; Evacuations Expected To Be LiftedWith water levels on the flooded Russian River dropping, officials hope to lift evacuation orders Friday and start assessing damage to towns along the river, including Guerneville. Jackie Ward reports. (3/1/19)
Negotiations Continue As Oakland Teachers Strike Moves Into Seventh DayEmily Turner reports on teachers walking picket line in Oakland as strike moves into seventh day (3-1-2019)
PIX NOW3/1/19
PIX NOW3/1/19
PIX SportsPIX Sports late edition (2-28-19)
PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (2-28-19)