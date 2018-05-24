Menu
Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Best of
Best Of
Travel
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
More
Travel
Contest & Promotions
CBS Entertainment
News
All News
News
Local
Consumer
Tech
Business
LGBT
Environment
Politics
Entertainment
Education
Autos
HealthWatch
Latest Headlines
1 Dead, 2 Injured From Shooting At Marin County Detox Center
At least one person has died, two others have been injured and a suspect is not in custody following a shooting at the Helen Vine Detox Center in unincorporated Marin County early Monday morning.
Inmate Dies After 'Medical Situation' At Martinez Detention Facility
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday that deputies were alerted to a "medical situation" in a holding room Saturday night.
Photos
Photos: KPIX Staff Members And Viewers In Their Halloween Best
Check out some of the Halloween costume photos we got from viewers and staff here at KPIX 5!
KPIX5 Live
Watch KPIX 5 News Live
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Share Your Photos
Weather App
Weather Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Golden State Warriors
Curry, Durant Lead the Way in Warriors' 7th Straight Win
Kevin Durant had 33 points and 13 rebounds, Stephen Curry contributed 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and the Warriors beat the Timberwolves 116-99 on Friday night.
Curry Still Scorching As Warriors Win 6th Straight Over Pelicans
Stephen Curry had 37 points for his sixth 30-point game of the season, and the Warriors beat the Pelicans 131-121 for their sixth straight win.
Oakland Raiders
Raiders Broadcaster's Joke About Sen. Warren Triggers Twitter Crossfire
Raiders broadcaster Brent Musburger tweeted a photo and caption making fun of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's heritage and his followers online took notice with many calling his attempt at humor racist and bigoted.
Struggling Raiders Cut Leading Pass Rusher Bruce Irvin
The Oakland Raiders waived Bruce Irvin on Saturday after the team's leading pass rusher had his playing time reduced significantly in recent weeks.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Dogtown Sausage Brings Gourmet Hot Dogs To East Oakland
Hot dog fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 5916 International Blvd. in East Oakland, the newcomer is called Dogtown Sausage.
5 New Food And Drink Destinations In San Francisco's Mission District
Interested in discovering the newest eateries to open in the Mission? From a fancy Italian establishment to a humble arepa outpost, read on for the freshest food and drink havens to arrive in this area of San Francisco.
Popular Brown Sugar Kitchen Shutting Down West Oakland Restaurant
It's official. Famed chef and proprietor of Brown Sugar Kitchen Tanya Holland has closed her flagship West Oakland outpost and is selling the space to new owners.
Eat, Drink, Explore: 5 New Spots In Downtown Berkeley
Looking to find out about the newest places for food and drinks in downtown Berkeley? From a vegan eatery to a seafood restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open for business in this part of Berkeley.
Four New Food Spots To Visit In Downtown San Mateo
Looking to find out about the newest restaurant additions to downtown? From a Vietnamese spot to a sandwich shop, read on to see the newest businesses to open their doors in the heart of San Mateo.
Vallejo's 5 Best Taco Trucks That Won't Break The Bank
Looking to try the best affordable food trucks in town? In Vallejo, it's no surprise that all of them are taco trucks.
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
News Videos
Politics Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
More
Station Info
KPIX 5
Advertise
Travel
Inflatable Art Floats Into San Francisco’s Exploratorium
“Inflatable: Expanding Works of Art” features five massive pieces that all incorporate air and will be on display at the Exploratorium through Sept. 3.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
More
CBS Entertainment
Contest
Taiwan Tourism Race To Adventure Sweepstakes
Gear up for the adventure of a lifetime in Taiwan! Survivor winner Adam Klein invites you to experience the colorful culture of Taiwan!
KPIX 5
Watch Now
PIX Now
On Air Schedule:
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
11:00 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:00 PM
KPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
12:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
1:00 PM
The Talk
View All Programs
Taiwan Tourism Race To Adventure Sweepstakes
Sponsored By