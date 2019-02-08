Menu
VIDEO: Yosemite Hikers From Britain Saved In Dramatic Helicopter Rescue
California Highway Patrol crews staged a dramatic rescue of two hikers at Yosemite National Park who became trapped ahead of last week's major storm.
Early Morning Fire Destroys Antioch Home
A fire spread quickly early Tuesday, destroying single family home in Antioch and several vehicles before firefighters were able to bring it under control.
Photos: Elton John Brings Down The House At SAP Center
British songwriter Elton John brought his farewell tour to the SAP Center in San Jose Saturday night, offering up a career-spanning set of hits for a packed house of fans for what may be his last Bay Area show ever.
Watch KPIX 5 News Live
Golden State Warriors
Thompson Ties Consecutive 3Pt Record, Leads As Dubs Blowout Lakers 130-111
Klay Thompson tied an NBA record by going 10-10 from 3 before missing one. His 44 points led the Warriors to a blowout road win over the Lakers, 130-111.
Warriors Coach Kerr Announces Draymond Green's Engagement
Warriors forward Draymond Green seems to be chasing two rings in 2019; coach Steve Kerr announced that Green and his girlfriend, Hazel Renee, got engaged recently.
Oakland Raiders
Raiders Reportedly Set To Meet With Coliseum Officials One Last Time
Despite the acrimony between parties in recent months, there are reports the Raiders may not be finished with the Oakland Coliseum just yet.
Raiders Hire Draft Analyst Mike Mayock As General Manager
Raiders coach Jon Gruden found another former television analyst to help him on his rebuild of the team.
Five New Casual Oakland Eateries
Interested in finding out about the freshest restaurant additions to Oakland? From a classic Thai spot to a waffle and toast-focused café, read on to see the newest eateries to hit the ground running recently.
Little Chihuahua Headed To Polk; Blur Bar To Close After 15 Years
In this hyperlocal edition of SF Eats, we take a look at restaurants and bars on Polk Street and Lower Nob Hill. They include two newcomers — a billiard hall taking over a recently shuttered pub and a local Mexican chain poised to expand into a former Greek restaurant. There's also a notable departure: a 15-year-old staple known for its happy hour.
3 New Places to Savor Asian Fusion Fare In San Francisco
Asian fusion fare is on the upswing again in San Francisco, as we reported recently. If you're a fan, here are the three newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some creative cuisine.
From Modern Italian To Mexican Brunch: Trends In San Francisco's Food Scene
Food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right now? In San Francisco, two of fall's most successful new restaurants are on our radar, along with two well-established veterans.
Geary Street's Amsterdam Cafe Is Reborn
Geary Street’s Amsterdam Cafe has opened its doors for the first time in nearly three years, albeit at a new location directly across the street from its old digs.
Bluestone Lane Brings Aussie-Style Coffee, Toast To Financial District
Looking for a new spot to grab your morning coffee and breakfast in the Financial District? You're in luck: Bluestone Lane has arrived at 225 Bush St. — the former location of Coffee Cultures.
Travel
Bay Area Airports See Heavy Holiday Traffic as Getaway Begins
This holiday travel season is expected to be record-breaking and the Oakland International Airport is expecting a 5 percent increase in travel, compared to this time last year.
Inflatable Art Floats Into San Francisco’s Exploratorium
“Inflatable: Expanding Works of Art” features five massive pieces that all incorporate air and will be on display at the Exploratorium through Sept. 3.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Ticket Giveaway Contest
Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday, February 8, 2019!
On Air
On Air Schedule:
09:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
11:00 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:00 PM
KPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
12:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Ticket Giveaway Contest
