Postgame Recap: Raiders Earn 2nd Win

Postgame Recap: Raiders Earn 2nd WinThe Raiders beat the Cardinals 23-21 on a last second field goal by rookie kicker Daniel Carlson to snap their five-game losing streak. Vern Glenn was in the winning locker room in Glendale for the postgame reaction. (11-19-18)
Camp Fire Update: Crews Deal With Exhaustion; Search For RemainsCrews are making progress in the Camp Fire but they're being driven to exhaustion; meanwhile with rains forecast the search for remains takes on new urgency. Anne Makovec reports. (11/19/18)
Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary LeeFor the 12th day in a row, a Spare the Air alert is in effect due to the unhealthy air. Relief will finally come early Wednesday, with rain returning to the region. Meanwhile, Thanksgiving will be mainly dry. Mary Lee has the forecast. (11/19/18)