Full Video: Beto O'Rourke Campaigns in San Francisco

PIX Now4/27/19

15 hours ago

Muni Management Under Fire For Recent Breakdowns At Transit AgencyA series of glitches and breakdowns at Muni is fueling talk that it may be time for a change in the transit agency's management. Joe Vazquez tells us more about the recent problems and the demand for action.

16 hours ago

SF Real Estate Tougher To Navigate With Talk Of IPOs Amid Market SlowdownSan Francisco's real estate market is about to get even tougher to navigate. Wilson Walker breaks down the mixed signals buyers and sellers are facing these days.

19 hours ago

Fmr. 49ers QB Steve Young Shares Story Of Head Trauma At Stanford Concussion SummitStanford University recruited former 49ers quarterback Steve Young for its first-ever sports concussion summit. In a one-on-one interview, he told Devin Fehely, the head trauma he suffered years ago on the field, still affects him.

19 hours ago

Suspect In Bay Area Murder Spree Behind Bars In Nevada After Wild Chase, ShootoutThe suspect in a murder spree spanning 3 Bay Area cities is behind bars in Nevada after a wild chase and shootout that left one deputy wounded. Da Lin reports from San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood.

19 hours ago

Heightened Security At Bay Area Synagogues In Wake Of SoCal ShootingSecurity was increased around Bay Area Jewish centers and synagogues after the shooting in Southern California. Katie Nielsen talked to people at the Jewish Community Center in San Francisco.

19 hours ago

FBI Launches Hate Crime Investigation Against Suspect In Sunnyvale RampageThe Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has opened a federal hate crime investigation against Sunnyvale rampage suspect, Isahiah Peoples.

20 hours ago

PIX Now4/27/19

20 hours ago

Raw Video: Afternoon News Conference on Synagogue ShootingSan Diego County sheriff William Gore said at a news conference Saturday afternoon that a man entered a synagogue in Poway earlier in the day and opened fire on worshipers. (4-27-19)

1 day ago

PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (4-27-19)

1 day ago

KPIX Saturday Morning News WrapA 15-minute roundup of local and regional news plus a glance at the weather forecast with Devin Fehely, Melissa Caen and Darren Peck. (4-27-19)

1 day ago

Pix SportsPix Sports Late 4-26-19

2 days ago

PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (4-26-19)

2 days ago

Sunnyvale Muslim Community Shaken by Hate Crime DriverAn announcement from Sunnyvale police has some members of the local Muslim community questioning their safety. Katie Nielsen reports. (4-26-19)

2 days ago

Manhunt for Gunman in 2 Homicides Hours Apart in Oakland and S.F.Oakland and San Francisco police issued a Bay Area-wide alert for 43-year-old Stefon Jefferson and say he may be driving a black 2015 Toyota Camry, California license plate 7WVY390. Betty Yu reports. (4-26-19)

2 days ago

Alameda County Fire Station's New Year Card Blasted as Racially OffensiveA Lunar New Year card depicts firefighters from Station 22 in San Lorenzo wearing bamboo hats and reinforcing racist stereotypes. Susie Steimle reports. (4-26-19)

2 days ago

Fremont Police Release Video of Gun Battle With Ambush SuspectA suspect who died in a Fremont officer-involved shooting had allegedly made good on a threat he made to Alameda County Sheriff's deputies weeks before to "shoot the first cop he saw." Devin Fehely reports. (4-26-19)

2 days ago

San Rafael Shares Cost of Sidewalk Repairs with HomeownersIt's a bill Bay Area homeowners dread: orders to fix the sidewalk in front of their houses but, as KPIX 5's Melissa Caen reports, a program in San Rafael is taking some of the pain out of the process. (4-26-19)

2 days ago

Two Suspects Arrested After Armed Standoff With SWAT Officers In FremontSWAT team storms Fremont hotel room to end standoff with armed suspects (4-26-2019)

2 days ago

Gunman Sought for 2 Homicides Hours Apart in Oakland, San FranciscoPolice are looking for a suspect in two separate homicides hours apart on both sides of the bay, one in Oakland Friday morning and a second in San Francisco Friday afternoon. Da Lin reports. (4-26-19)

2 days ago