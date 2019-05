National Parkinson Foundation's Annual Moving Day Event Returns to S.F. Justin Herman Plaza on SundaySunday morning at Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco you can help fight Parkinson disease and "keep moving." Vern Glenn reports. (5-3-19)

Dublin and Newark Boom as Other Bay Area Cities Shed ResidentsThe high cost of housing is driving plenty of people out of the Bay Area but two Alameda County cities have found a way to draw people in. Da Lin reports. (5-3-19)

Full Interview: Stockton Student Porn WorkerKPIX 5's Betty Yu spoke at length with a young student at Bear Creek H.S. in Stockton whose profile was published in her school newspaper after a dispute with the school district. (5-3-19)

High-Tech Sailboats Race on the Bay This WeekendThe world's fastest sailors are racing on the bay this weekend. It's risky business when you're hitting speeds approaching 50 knots. Don Ford reports. (5-3-19)

Low Vaccination Rates Found at Bay Area Private SchoolsKPIX found kindergartens in three Bay Area counties where fewer than 50 percent of students are immunized against measles -- all are small private schools or charters. Melissa Caen reports. (5-3-19)

High School in Gilroy Recognized as Among Nation's BestThe Dr. TJ Owens Early College Academy in Gilroy has been ranked 42nd in the nation and first in the Bay Area among public high schools. Len Ramirez reports. (5-3-19)

High School Journalists Allowed to Publish Profile of Student Porn ActressThe Lodi Unified School District will allow a Stockton high school newspaper to publish a profile of an 18-year-old student who works in the porn industry. Susie Steimle reports. (5-3-19)

Therapy Gives New Hope For Patients with Alzheimer's DiseaseA Bay Area doctor is taking a controversial approach Alzheimer's disease and claims that -- through personalized therapy -- the cognitive decline associated with the disease can be reversed in some cases.

Mom Who Paid Millions to College Admissions Scammer Says She Was DupedA mother said Thursday that she paid the consultant at the center of the sweeping college admissions bribery scheme $6.5 million after her daughter got into Stanford University because she was led to believe the money would go toward helping underprivileged students. Devin Fehely reports. (5-3-19)

Mural In Oakland Pays Tribute To Slain Rapper Nipsy HussleKenny Choi reports on a party planned to celebrate new mural memorializing rapper Nipsy Hussle (5-3-2019)

18 Displaced, 3 Injured In San Francisco Mission District FireKenny Choi reports on one-alarm fire that left three people injured and displaced 18 in San Francisco's Mission (5-3-2019)

Two Juveniles In Custody In Connection With Two Carjackings In San LeandroEmily Turner reports on juvenile suspects detained after pair of carjackings in the East Bay (5-3-2019)

Raw Video: Stabbing In San Francisco North BeachA manhunt was underway in San Francisco's North Beach district as police looked for a man in connection with a stabbing along a busy street.

