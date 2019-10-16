White House Goes Into Damage Control Mode After Chief Of Staff's Comments On UkraineNikole Killion reports on White House walking back Mick Mulvaney's statements confirming quid pro quo in dealings with Ukraine (10-18-2019)

PG&E To Have Emergency Meeting With CPUCJackie Ward reports on PG&E executives preparing to face tough questions from CPUC in Friday meeting (10-18-2019)

On A Positive Note – Making History -- Oct 18This week's uplifting stories include a Bay Area student who stars on her high school's football team and a hero of the 1989 deadly Loma Prieta Earthquake.

Friday Morning Weather Forecast With Emily TurnerExpect clear and cool conditions Friday throughout the Bay Area, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will remain cooler through early next week, when a warming trend returns. A High Surf Advisory has also been declared for the coast until 9 p.m. Friday. Emily Turner has the forecast. (10/18/19)

CPUC To Hold Emergency Meeting On PG&E Power ShutoffsCalling the situation unacceptable, the California Public Utilities Commission is expected to hold an emergency meeting on the recent PG&E public safety power shutoffs that impacted millions of people. Jackie Ward reports. (10/18/19)

PIX Now10/18/19

PIX NOW10-18-19

On A Positive Note – Helping The Homeless - Oct. 4Man doesn't let disability get in the way of helping others, kids help find missing woman with dementia, Pleasanton police officer battling cancer gets support from community "fitness challenge," Santa Cruz teacher adds colorful "hearing aids" to dolls, A's manager Bob Melvin overcomes diabetes to compete in marathon, Giants manager Bruce Bochy retires.

PIX NOW10-18-19

PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (10-17-19)

Dangerous SoCal Fault Begins Movement for First Time in Recorded HistoryThe Garlock Fault, a major fault in Southern California, has started moving for the first time on record and, Rachel Kim reports, what it's capable of is pretty frightening. (10-17-19)

State Legislators Open Investigation of PG&E BlackoutsThe state senate is launching a new investigation into the biggest planned power outage California has ever seen. Joe Vazquez reports. (10-17-19)

Santa Cruz Commemorates Loma Prieta Earthquake With Moment of SilenceSanta Cruz is just 10 miles from the epicenter of the Loma Prieta quake and the town lost dozens of buildings and was cut off for days by rockslides on Highway 17. Mark Sayre reports. (10-17-19)

PIX SPORTS10-17-19

Friday Night Lights to Stay Switched Off at High School in NovatoNovato's San Marin high school football team is in the dark again after a court ordered the school to turn off the lights for their homecoming game. Andrea Nakano reports. (10-17-19)

How the Loma Prieta Earthquake Shook Up Seismic StandardsSome new Bay Area buildings may have the edge when it comes to riding out the next big earthquake, thanks to seismic-savvy building techniques inspired by hard-won lessons learned in Loma Prieta. Juliette Goodrich reports. (10-17-19)

Oakland Homeless Move From Tents to RVs and VansThe number of vehicle dwellers in Oakland has skyrocketed over the past two years. Da Lin reports. (10-17-19)

High School Football Team Scores on Trick Play With Female Player's TD PassSeventeen-year-old Ariel Orona is the first female to throw a touchdown pass in the history of Silver Creek High School. She may be the first in the state. Don Ford reports. (10-17-19)

New App Lets Users Track Jet Noise Near SFOThe new Aircraft Noise Tracker, available to the public, gives users a near-real-time look at flight tracks and noise levels around the airport. Andria Borba reports. (10-17-19)

In Heart of Earthquake Country, Most Homeowners Go Without Quake InsuranceAside from the physical danger, earthquakes can also take a huge financial toll. Why are so few people willing to protect themselves from that? John Ramos reports. (10-17-19)

Former KPIX Anchor Wendy Tokuda Recalls Covering Loma Prieta QuakeKPIX 5's Ken Bastida and former anchor Wendy Tokuda share their memories of the Loma Prieta earthquake. (10-17-19)

SJ Officer Who Shot UPS Van Hijacker Acted Lawfully, DA FindsA San Jose police officer lawfully shot and killed a shotgun-wielding man who carjacked and kidnapped a UPS driver in his truck, the Santa Clara County DA's Office has determined. Kiet Do reports (10-17-19)

Thursday Evening Pinpoint ForecastHere's the latest from the KPIX weather center and meteorologist Darren Peck. (10-17-19)

Bay Area Remembers Loma Prieta Earthquake on 30th AnniversaryKPIX 5's Wilson Walker talked to local residents who recounted their experiences of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. (10-17-19)

