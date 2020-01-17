PIX Now1/20/20

3 Injured In Shooting At Moraga Shopping Center Including Suspected GunmanThree people were injured in a shooting near a Starbucks store at the Rheem Shopping Center in Moraga on Sunday evening, according to the Moraga Police Department. (1-19-2020)

Niner Faithful Pack Bay Area Watch Parties As Team Earns Super Bowl BerthTeam coverage of the Niners' big win against the Packers that earned them a spot in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Joe Vazquez, Len Ramirez and Maria Medina report. (1-19-2020)

49ers Headed To Miami To Face Chiefs In Super Bowl 54Team coverage of the parties and aftermath of the Niners' big win on Sunday night that punched their ticket to the Super Bowl in Miami. (1-19-2020)

49ers RB Raheem Mostert Talks After Record-Breaking PerformanceMostert's monster performance--220 rush yards with 4 TDs--led the Niners to a spot in the Super Bowl in Miami against the Chiefs. (1-19-2020)

49ers' George Kittle Rocks New Shirt After NFC Championship Win49ers TE George Kittle sports a new shirt of his QB Jimmy G after the NIners' big win against the Packers. (1-19-2020)

49ers Postgame: Coach Shanahan Discusses Super Bowl After Win Vs. PackersThe 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game to earn a Super Bowl berth in Miami against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Kyle Shanahan discusses the win and the big upcoming game. (1-19-2020)

Fans Dream Of Super Bowl At 49ers Watch Party In San Jose49ers fans packed a San Jose bar to watch the team take on the Packers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. Len Ramirez reports. (1-19-2020)

San Carlos Church Steps Up Security At 1st Service Since Violent Threats By PastorThe San Carlos church at the center of violent threats by a pastor held its first Sunday service since details of the case came to light. Kiet Do reports. (1-19-2020)

Sunday Evening Forecast With Darren PeckThere's a possibility for another round of rain this week. (1-19-2020)

Benicia, Finalist In Business Makeover TV Show, Excited To Be In National SpotlightLast Tuesday, a Bay Area city was named a finalist in a competition to win a downtown business makeover as part of a national TV show. Now people are voting to put Benicia in the national spotlight. John Ramos reports. (1-19-2020)

Speaker Pelosi Discusses Senate Impeachment Trial In San Francisco's PresidioSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told the crowd at an appearance on Sunday that she hopes mounting public and political pressure will somehow insure a fair impeachment trial in the Senate. Devin Fehely reports. (1-19-2020)

DARREN'S GAME DAY FORECAST: Cloudy Skies But No Showers For NFC Championship GameKPIX 5 meteorologist Darren Peck says it will be dry but overcast for today's NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium

SONOMA HOMELESS: Sonoma County's Los Guilicos campus construction of emergency outdoor homeless shelters is well underwaySonoma County's Los Guilicos campus construction of emergency outdoor homeless shelters is well underway

TODAY'S FORECAST: The latest forecast for NFC Championship Game Day and beyond from KPIX 5 Weather TeamThe latest forecast for NFC Championship Game Day and beyond from KPIX 5 Weather Team

Saturday Evening Forecast With Darren PeckMore rain is in the forecast this week.

Oakmont Neighbors Upset Over Emergency Homeless Shelter Going UpDozens of homeless campers are being relocated from the Joe Rodota Trail to a neighborhood in Sonoma County, as early as next week. Wilson Walker was at the community meeting where their future neighbors expressed their concern.

Packers Team, Fans At Pep Rally For Sunday's Game Against The NinersThe Packers arrived at their hotel in Menlo Park Saturday afternoon and their fans hosted a pep rally in Palo Alto. Betty Yu was there.

