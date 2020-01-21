20 Stockton Homes Evacuated After Bomb Squad Finds Hundreds of Military ExplosivesInvestigators will be searching a Stockton home well into the weekend as they work to remove hundreds of military explosives. Rachel Wulff reports. (1-23-20)

PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (1-23-20)

Man Arrested for Slingshot Attacks on Central Coast HighwaysCharles Kenneth Lafferty, 52, was arrested Wednesday after officers served search warrants in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties. Mark Sayre reports. (1-23-20)

Several Patients Showing Coronavirus Symptoms Tested in Alameda CountyThere are no confirmed cases but testing is being done here in the Bay Area for the coronavirus out of China. Andrea Nakano reports. (1-23-20)

Bay Area Metal Band Death Angel Earns Grammy NominationDeath Angel, a Bay Area thrash-metal band that has been through hell and back over the course of nearly four decades, is now up for their first Grammy Award. Betty Yu reports. (1-23-20)

Alameda County Investigates Reports of Coronavirus SymptomsThe Alameda County health department says it is looking into reports of patients concerned about their symptoms which seem to match those of the deadly coronavirus. (1-23-20)

Sonoma Winery Leaks Thousands of Gallons of Cabernet Into WaterwayCrews at the Rodney Strong Winery were cleaning up a massive wine spill Thursday after a blending tank sprang a leak and dumped more than 97,000 gallons of red wine onto the ground and into a nearby creek. Andria Borba reports. (1-23-20)

Woman Trademarks 'Psilocybin' to Keep Mushrooms from Being CommercializedA Bay Area woman has trademarked the name of the psychoactive agent found in so-called magic mushrooms. We asked why. Wilson Walker reports. (1-23-20)

Billionaire Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer Stumps for Votes in Bay AreaDemocratic candidate for president and California resident Tom Steyer held two campaign events in the East Bay on Thursday. Da Lin reports. (1-23-20)

Jimmy G Stays Grounded to Get 49ers to Super BowlGaroppolo completed 6 passes for 77 yards last week -- the fewest pass attempts by a team in the playoffs since Griese's Dolphins threw 6 times in the AFC title game against Oakland following the 1973 season. Vern Glenn reports. (1-23-20)

CHP Arrests Suspect in Highway Projectiles Cases in Monterey, San Benito CountiesThe California Highway Patrol arrested 53-year-old Charles Lafferty in connection with its investigation into projectiles launched at vehicles in Monterey and San Benito counties. Len Ramirez reports. (1-23-20)

Bay Area School District Files Lawsuit Against JuulCampbell Union High School District officials said they filed the lawsuit after seeing the impact vaping was having on their students. Kiet Do reports. (1-23-20)

Thursday Evening Pinpoint ForecastThursday night by the bay: mostly cloudy in the evening becoming mostly clear with patchy fog after midnight. (1-23-20)

SUPER BOWL: San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah On The Challenge Of Patrick MahomesSan Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah On The Challenge Of Patrick Mahomes

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Endorses Mike Bloomberg In Democratic PrimarySan Francisco Mayor London Breed made a surprise endorsement in the 2020 Democratic primary, backing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for the nomination. (1/23/20)

Grammys Shaken By Accusations Leveled By Suspended CEO DuganChris Martinez reports on fallout from Recording Academy's CEO Dugan making serious accusations (1-23-2020)

PIX NowKPIX 5 News headlines at noon (1-23-2020)

President Trump Sets Personal Record On Twitter Condemning Impeachment TrialSkyler Henry reports on impeachment trial in U.S. Senate moving on to abuse of power charges (1-23-2020)

San Mateo Home Invasion Robbery Suspects Involved In Deadly Freeway CrashAnne Makovec reports on San Mateo police investigating home-invasion robbery and subsequent freeway crash (1-23-2020)

Don't Miss The 19th Annual SF SketchfestSketchfest co-founders Janet Varney and Cole Stratton talk about this year's lineup of 200 of the funniest comedians in the country who are performing in San Francisco. Fore more information, go to sfsketchfest.com.

PIX NOW1/23/2020

Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Darren PeckOn Thursday, expect cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday should be dry, but wet weather is returning to the Bay Area late Saturday into Sunday. Darren Peck has the forecast. (1/23/20)

PIX NOW1/23/2020

Deadly Crash In San Mateo Possibly Linked To Home InvasionOne person has died and two others have been injured from a solo-vehicle crash in San Mateo early Thursday morning. Police said the vehicle may be linked to an earlier home invasion. Katie Nielsen reports. (1/23/20)

