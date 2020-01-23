PIX NOW1/23/2020

Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Darren PeckOn Thursday, expect cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday should be dry, but wet weather is returning to the Bay Area late Saturday into Sunday. Darren Peck has the forecast. (1/23/20)

Deadly Crash In San Mateo Possibly Linked To Home InvasionOne person has died and two others have been injured from a solo-vehicle crash in San Mateo early Thursday morning. Police said the vehicle may be linked to an earlier home invasion. Katie Nielsen reports. (1/23/20)

49ers Fan Gets Ultimate SurpriseFormer 49ers linebacker, Patrick Willis, surprises fan, Samuel Choi, with two tickets and an all-expenses paid trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

East Bay Wrestler Paralyzed In Match Returns To Wrestling Mat With Special MessageTwo years ago, College High School student Ryan Joseph was paralyzed during a wrestling match. On Wednesday he came back to the same wrestling event the school hosted where it all happened with a special message. Juliette Goodrich reports. (1-22-2020)

PIX Now1/22/20 11pm

AC Transit To Consider Bus-Only Lane On Bay Bridge After Unanimous VoteWith a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the AC Transit board decided to consider the idea once again to have a lane just for buses in both directions of the Bay Bridge. Andrea Nakano reports. (1-22-2020)

Decommissioned Fremont Firehouse Up For Sale For $1Len Ramirez reports on firehouse in Fremont available to buy for a dollar with one significant catch (1-22-2020)

49ers Vs. Chiefs: Who Do Raiders Fans Dislike Least In Super Bowl Matchup?The Bay Area is abuzz over the 49ers' unexpected rise to the Super Bowl. But what about the football fans across the Bay? There’s a difficult choice facing Raider fans this year. John Ramos reports. (1-22-2020)

Governor Newsom Aims To Block PG&E's Bankruptcy PlanMaria Medina reports on Gov. Newsom renewing threat to beleaguered PG&E into a government-run operation (1-22-2020)

PIX Now1/22/20 6pm

SF Supe Declares Public Health Emergency As Fatal Drug Overdoses SpikeAccording to the San Francisco medical examiner, 290 people died of fentanyl or heroin related overdoses in 2019. Supervisor Matt Haney, whose district encompasses some of the hardest hit areas, declared a public health emergency. Andria Borba reports. (1-22-2020)

UC Davis Lab Tracks Numbers To Measure State's Water SupplyWilson Walker reports on complications of crunching the numbers to figure out current water supply (1-22-2020)

Nonprofit CEO Is Driving Force In Helping North Marin FamiliesThis week's Jefferson Award winner's leadership was key to the successful merger of two long time local nonprofits. The end result tremendously improved client services for one lucky Bay Area community. Allen Martin reports. (1-22-2020)

Surprised 49er Fan Wins Tickets To Super Bowl LIVAllen Martin reports on 49er fan Samuel Choi winning a prize package to root on 49ers in Miami for the Super Bowl (1-21-2020)

Kansas City Coach Andy Reid Remembers San Francisco State RootsDespite having football roots tracing back to San Francisco, the home of his Super Bowl rivals, Chiefs coach Andy Reid is all about Kansas City. Dennis O'Donnell reports. (1-22-2020)

Opening Arguments Begin In Impeachment Trial Of President TrumpNatalie Brand reports on opening arguments after a long night establishing rules for President Trump's impeachment trial (1-21-2020)

Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast with Brian Hackney(1/22/20)

Police Identify Suspect Shot By Officers During Livermore IncidentJackie Ward reports on early-morning officer-involved shooting in Livermore (1-22-2020)

Passengers From Wuhan Halted From Flying To SFO Due To CoronavirusDue to the spike in cases of the mysterious Coronavirus, public transportation including train, ferry and air travel out of Wuhan, China has been shut down until further notice. Kiet Do reports. (1-22-2020)

