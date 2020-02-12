New Richmond School May Be Named After Michelle ObamaA new elementary school in Richmond that is not even open yet may undergo a name change as officials consider naming the school after former first lady Michelle Obama. Jackie Ward reports. (2/12/20)

Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary LeeAfter unseasonably warm conditions, expect sunny skies and mild temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be even cooler by the weekend. Mary Lee has the forecast. (2/12/20)

Palo Alto Woman, Daughter Return Home After 14-Day Coronavirus QuarantineA Palo Alto woman and her daughter returned home late Tuesday night after being quarantined for two weeks. The pair were among the evacuees who were airlifted out of China due to the coronavirus outbreak. (2/12/20)

Buttigieg's Uphill Battle: From Mayor To Presidential CandidateKPIX's Kenny Choi and Anne Makovec talk with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg following the New Hampshire primary.

Oakland Students Featured In HBO Documentary Watch Themselves On Big ScreenSome Oakland students have embraced the opportunity to speak before a crowd. Their talents are now featured in a new HBO documentary titled "We Are The Dream." Andrea Nakano takes us to their opening night at the Fox Theater. The documentary debuts on HBO on Feb. 18. (2-11-2020)

South Bay Coronavirus Evacuee Returns Home After 2 Week QuarantineA Palo Alto woman returned home Tuesday night after being quarantined and tested for the Coronavirus with 200 others, but she fears the ordeal may not be over. Maria Medina reports. (2-11-2020)

VIDEO: Violent Gunpoint Robbery In Oakland Caught On Home Surveillance CameraA violent daylight robbery at gunpoint, caught on camera in Oakland's Dimond district, has neighbors on edge. Joe Vazquez reports. (2-11-2020)

Complicated Math Plays Major Factor In Delegate Distribution For CA PrimaryWilson Walker speaks with political strategist Darry Sragow about the complicated math that will determine how many delegates will be awarded in the California primary. (2-11-2020)

$9.7 Million Petaluma River Dredging Project To Begin This SummerBeginning this summer, the Petaluma River will be dredged for the first time in 17 years. Mayor Teresa Barrett says people are excited to hear the mud is going away. Don Ford reports. (2-11-2020)

Math Plays A Major Factor In Delegate Distribution For California PrimaryWilson Walker reports on how math and percentages figure into awarding of primary delegates (2-11-2020)

Tenants In Oakland Go On Strike Over Rent IncreasesA group of tenants in Oakland are on strike over rent increases and are refusing to pay until their landlord gives in and sells the building. John Ramos tells us more about the renters' demands.

Mountain View Rent Control Measure D Stirs Heated DebateLen Ramirez reports on battle over whether Measure D can fix housing crisis in Mountain View (2-11-2020)

Santa Clara County Clears Backlog Of Untested Rape Test KitsSexual assault victims in the South Bay have a new hope for justice. Santa Clara County investigators have cleared a backlog of untested rape test kits. Devin Fehely reports on how the county fixed the problem.

Palo Alto Woman, Daughter Reunite With Family After Coronavirus QuarantineA Palo Alto woman and her teenage daughter were released Tuesday from a southern California military base where they have been held in quarantine for two weeks after being airlifted out of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Kiet Do reports. (2-11-2020)

Woman Injured In Pedestrian Accident In AlamedaKen Bastida reports on elderly woman being injured in Alameda pedestrian accident (2-11-2020)

Nia Wilson Murder Defendant Claims He Hears Alien VoicesJuliette Goodrich reports on bizarre testimony from defendant during fatal BART stabbing trial (2-11-2020)

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast With Brian HackneyLooks like we'll have sunshine all the way through Friday, but clouds will likely cover the region by Sunday. (2-11-2020)

Coronavirus Fears Impacting Business In Oakland's ChinatownOakland's Chinatown is taking steps to keep people safe and informed amid the coronavirus outbreak by holding a workshop to prevent panic. The worries over the novel virus have left sidewalks empty and restaurants unfilled. Andria Borba reports. (2-11-2020)

CORONAVIRUS: Chief Medical Correspondent for CBS Evening News. Dr. Jon LaPook on coronavirus outbreakChief Medical Correspondent for CBS Evening News. Dr. Jon LaPook on coronavirus outbreak

