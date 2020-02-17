Wednesday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary LeeExpect continued mild and dry conditions on Wednesday, with highs around 60 along the coast, to the upper 60s inland. Mary Lee has the forecast. (2/19/20)

3 hours ago

Hiker Found In Marin Wilderness; Palo Alto Couple’s Disappearance Still A MysteryRobert Bennett, a 76-year-old hiker who went missing in Marin County on Monday was found late Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the search for Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin, a couple from Palo Alto continues. Jackie Ward reports. (2/19/20)

3 hours ago

PIX Now2/19/20

4 hours ago

PIX NOW2/19/20

5 hours ago

PIX NOW2-19-20

6 hours ago

Pix SportsPix Sports 2-18-20

9 hours ago

1 Firefighter Killed, 1 Missing In Blaze At Tulare County LibraryA firefighter was killed and another went missing Tuesday while battling a fire at a library in Porterville in Central California, officials said. (2-18-2020)

11 hours ago

PIX Now2/18/20 11pm

11 hours ago

Moms 4 Housing Activists Honored For Black History Month By Oakland City CouncilThe activist women known as Moms 4 Housing were recognized as Black History Month honorees at the Oakland City Council meeting Tuesday night. Joe Vazquez reports. (2-18-2020)

11 hours ago

SF Mayor's Plan To Ease Congestion Includes Paid Parking On Sundays, NightsSan Francisco is the second densest large city in the U.S. after New York City, according to SFMTA. Mayor London Breed says the South of Market and the downtown areas are the most in need of traffic interventions. Betty Yu reports. (2-18-2020)

11 hours ago

Case Of Coronavirus, Possible Second Case Under Quarantine In NapaA single confirmed case of novel coronavirus evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is currently under isolation at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to health officials. Andrea Nakano reports. (2-18-2020)

11 hours ago

SF Mayor's Plan To Ease Congestion Will Cost Drivers MoneySan Francisco's mayor is pitching a new plan to relieve the city's clogged streets. Andria Borba tells us it could mean drivers will have to pay up. (2-18-2020)

15 hours ago

Tweets Get Giants Slugger Aubrey Huff Disinvited To 2010 World Series ReunionThis summer, the Giants wil lhonor their 2010 championship with a reunion at the ballpark. Former first baseman Aubry Huff has been told to stay home. John Ramos shows us the tweets that got him disinvited.

15 hours ago

Undecided Local Voters Weigh In On Options Two Weeks Before California PrimaryWilson Walker reports on thoughts of undecided Bay Area voters ahead of California Primary (2-18-2020)

16 hours ago

Meet Actor Monique Hafen Adams, Star Of San Jose Theater Company's 'Chicago'Actor Monique Hafen Adams talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about her starring role as 'Roxy Hart' in San Jose Theatre Company's production of the Tony-Award winning musical, 'Chicago.' The show is happening through March 15. For tickets and information go to thestage.org.

16 hours ago

$23 Million Budget Shortfall Threatens Jobs In South Bay School DistrictLen Ramirez reports on hundreds of jobs that may be cut at East Side Union High School District (2-18-2020)

16 hours ago

Don't Miss Charleston Pierce's Fashion Show Celebrating Black History MonthModel, actor, author Charleston Pierce talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about his career, mentoring, and instilling confidence in the next generation of talent. He is celebrating Black History Month with a fashion show at SF's T-Mobil Signature Store on February 22, at 5 p.m. Learn more at CharlestonPierce.com.

16 hours ago

Check Out The Amazing Talent Of 19-Year-Old R&B Singer/Dancer Isaac BrownNineteen-year-old singer/dancer/actor Isaac Brown is just off the heels of his performance in Oakland. He talks to Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego about his career, his influences, his style, and does an amazing 'a capella' performance of the classic, 'Unchained Melody.'

16 hours ago

Food & Trend Expert Heather Smith Shares Tasty Hacks For National Snack MonthFood and trend expert Heather Smith shares some tasty hacks with Bay Area Focus host Michelle Griego in celebration of National Snack Month. Check out all of Heather's finds on TheHauteBar.com.

16 hours ago

PIX Now2/18/2020 6pm

16 hours ago

Bruce Cakebread Talks About Cakebread Winery's New Visitor Center In NapaBruce Cakebread, co-owner and CEO Cakebread Winery, shares a glass with Bay Area Focus host Kenny Choi and talks about the new Visitor Center on Highway 29 in Napa. For more information go to cakebread.com.

16 hours ago

Search Teams Return To Marin Wilderness To Find Missing Couple; 3rd Man Also MissingSearch teams returned to the hiking trails and thick underbrush of rural Marin County Tuesday, looking for any sign of a Palo Alto couple who have been missing since last week from a rental home in Inverness. Don Ford reports. (2-18-2020)

16 hours ago

Look Into The Future With Astrologist Stephanie Powell From Astrology.comStephanie Powell, head of content and leading astrologer at Astrology.com talks to Bay Area Focus host Kenny Choi about astrological charts, horoscopes, and what the planets can tell us about the future. Check out astrology.com for more.

16 hours ago

Actor Robert Trebor's Talks Up His New Book 'The Haircut Who Would Be King'Actor Robert Trebor from the hit series Xena-Warrior Princess talks about his new book, 'The Haircut Who Would Be King,' his career move, and the need for comedy when times get tough.

16 hours ago