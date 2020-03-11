PIX SportsPIX Sports (3-11-20)

Workers Feeling Impact As Oakland Cancels All Events Of 1,000+ Through End Of MarchThe city of Oakland has cancelled all events with 1,000 or more people in city-owned venues until the end of March, city officials said Wednesday. It's the latest move by Bay Area city officials to contain the spread of the coronavirus among large, metropolitan populations. Andrea Nakano reports. (3-11-2020)

South Bay Leaders Demanding Answers From TSA After Agents Test Positive For CoronavirusSanta Clara County's Board of Supervisor President Cindy Chavez says TSA needs to be more transparent with information about the three workers who have tested positive for coronavirus at Mineta San Jose International Airport. Katie Nielsen reports. (3-11-2020)

NBA To Suspend Season Indefinitely Due To CoronavirusThe National Basketball Association Wednesday night announced that the league would suspend the 2019-2020 season in the wake of the currently spreading coronavirus pandemic. Dennis O'Donnell reports. (3-11-2020)

Pres. Trump Announces Travel Ban From Most Of Europe In Response To CoronavirusPresident Donald Trump on Wednesday announced aggressive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on all travel from Europe with the exception of the U.K. The White House later clarified that the ban did not apply to U.S. citizens or legal residents. Veronica De La Cruz reports. (3-11-2020)

SFUSD To Close Lakeshore Elementary Immediately As 4 Students Report Respiratory IllnessOn Wednesday night, SFUSD announced that it was immediately closing Lakeshore Elementary School after learning from the Dept. of Public Health that four students from the school and some of their family members reported respiratory illness. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-11-2020)

Coronavirus Changing How We Interact SociallyThe coronavirus outbreak has changed the way we live and how we interact with others. It's even changing how we say, "Hello." Juliette Goodrich reports. (3-11-2020)

Sunnyvale Centenarian Shares Bay Area History With Volunteer WorkSharon Chin introduces Jefferson Award Winner Mary Hidalgo, who volunteers at the Sunnyvale Historical Society Heritage Park Museum (3-11-2020)

San Rafael Company Scrambles To Keep Up With Hand Sanitizer And Soap DemandDon Ford reports on huge spike in sales as San Rafael company EO tries to meet hand sanitizer and soap demand (3-11-2020)

Stanford Medical Expert Examines The Bell Curve Of The Coronavirus EpidemicOnce past the point of containment, the best hope is to slow a virus down, or "flattening the curve." But do we know where we are on that curve and do we know where we are going? Wilson Walker reports. (3-11-2020)

Coronavirus Impacting NCAA March Madness Tournament, NBADennis O'Donnell reports on NCAA announcing that only limited audience will be allowed into NCAA Tournament games (3-11-2020)

More TSA Screeners At Mineta San Jose Airport Under QuarantineLen Ramirez reports that over 40 TSA screeners facing quarantine after several workers diagnosed with coronavirus (3-11-2020)

Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast With Darren PeckSunday looks like rain will be more obvious, though showers could begin Saturday. (3-11-2020)

San Francisco Bans Mass Gatherings Over Coronavirus FearsAndria Borba reports on San Francisco instituting a ban on events with over 1,000 people to mitigate coronavirus spread (3-11-2020)

Bay Area School Closures, Class Cancellations A Fluid Situation Due To CoronavirusAmid the coronavirus outbreak, over a dozen Bay Area schools have told students to stay home. But schools are also choosing to remain open. Kiet Do reports. (3-11-2020)

CORONAVIRUS CURRY: Warriors star Steph Curry talks about playing without fans and being tested for the coronavirusWarriors star Steph Curry talks about playing without fans and being tested for the coronavirus

EMPTY ARENAS: Coach Steve Kerr Talks About Announcement Golden State Will Play In Empty Chase Center Over Coronavirus ConcernsCoach Steve Kerr Talks About Announcement Golden State Will Play In Empty Chase Center Over Coronavirus Concerns

Coronavirus Patient Dies At Elk Grove Assisted Living FacilityRenee Santos reports actions taken a senior living center in the wake of coronavirus patient's death (3-11-2020)

Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In PrisonMichael George reports on Harvey Weinstein getting sentenced to 23 years for criminal sex acts (3-11-2020)

San Francisco Cancels All Large Events With Over 1,000 Attendees Over Coronavirus ConcernsJackie Ward reports on San Francisco health officials announcing new coronavirus restrictions (3-11-2020)

PIX NowKPIX 5 News headlines at noon (3-11-2020)

Raw Video: Nurses Protest Against CDC Handling Of Coronavirus SpreadNurses held a rally at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento Wednesday as part of a nationwide Day of Action to protest what they call the government's and the CDC's ineffective response to COVID-19.

