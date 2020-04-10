PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (4-10-20)

36 minutes ago

Brick Thrown From Overpass on Hwy 4 in Concord Kills Woman in CarA woman in a car on Highway 4 was killed Friday night by an object thrown from an overpass at Port Chicago Highway. (4-10-20)

43 minutes ago

Santa Clara County Volunteers Keep Watch on Homebound Seniors During Pandemic LockdownVolunteers of Heart of the Valley, which serves senior citizens who are 65 years or older in west Santa Clara county, are keeping in touch via virtual visits. Maria Medina reports. (4-10-20)

49 minutes ago

S.F. Mayor Caps Third-Party Delivery Fees to Help Struggling RestaurantsSF mayor London Breed said to ensure the survival of restaurants, she executed an emergency ordinance to cap the fees at 15% that a third-party can charge a restaurant for delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. Betty Yu reports. (4-10-20)

57 minutes ago

East Bay Parks Message to Would-Be Visitors: 'Give Up Easter'This holiday weekend will be a major test of the Bay Area's stay-at-home, social-distancing commitment. Katie Nielsen reports. (4-10-20)

1 hour ago

UCSF Researchers Enlist 'Citizen Scientists' With Smartphones to Tame CoronavirusUCSF scientists hope that their research goes viral in hopes of fighting the virus behind the pandemic. Allen Martin reports. (4-10-20)

6 hours ago

PIX Now4/10/20 6pm

6 hours ago

‘The Rock’ Tag Teams With California Gov. Newsom On Health and Wellness Amid Coronavirus PandemicIt was an unlikely tag team brought together by these uncertain times. Friday afternoon, California Gov. Gavin joined wrestler-turned-actor, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, on Instagram Live for a discussion about the importance of health and wellness while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

6 hours ago

South Bay BART Extension Nears Target Start Date as Pandemic Complicates PlansAt a BART board meeting Thursday, staff designated June as their latest projected starting date for service to the long-awaited Berryessa and Milpitas stations. But is that realistic? Len Ramirez reports. (4-10-20)

6 hours ago

Lived Through War, Now Comforts Those Sheltering In Place During Coronavirus PandemicAs a young child, Students Rising Above scholar Musadiq Bidar lived through war. Now he has some words of wisdom, as well as comfort, for those struggling with the current shelter in place order. Michelle Griego reports. (4/10/20)

6 hours ago

SF Mayor Breed Says 70 Test Positive for COVID-19 at Homeless ShelterSan Francisco mayor London Breed on Friday said that a homeless shelter south of Market Street is being converted to a medical facility after 70 people there tested positive for coronavirus. Wilson Walker reports. (4-10-20)

6 hours ago

East Bay Priest Sets Up to Livestream Easter ServicesThere won't be any parishioners in the pews but the coronavirus outbreak won't stop the faithful from celebrating Easter together at one East Bay church. Don Ford reports from Livermore. (4-10-20)

6 hours ago

Friday Evening Pinpoint ForecastFriday night by the bay: cloudy, lows in the lower 50s. West winds: 5 to 15 mph. Saturday will be mostly cloudy in the morning becoming partly cloudy. (4-10-20)

7 hours ago

Coronavirus Deaths, Cases Rise At Hayward Nursing Home; Health Officials Note Lack Of CommunicationThe number of coronavirus deaths at Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward increased Friday. Alameda County health officials are blaming the lack of communication on the facility. Da Lin reports. (4-10-2020)

7 hours ago

Oakland Mayor Announces 'Slow Streets' Measure to Limit Traffic in CityOakland mayor Libby Schaaf announced an emergency initiative on Friday that designates 74 miles of neighborhood streets in to be used primarily for walking, running and bicycling. Andria Borba reports. (4-10-20)

7 hours ago

South Bay Leaders Warn Public to Maintain Social Distancing Over Holiday WeekendGoing into what is expected to be a sunny Easter and Passover weekend, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors president Cindy Chavez; Santa Clara County CEO & physician Jeff Smith and supervisor Dave Cortese stressed the importance of sheltering at home. Devin Fehely reports. (4-10-20)

7 hours ago

Notes For Nana: Pacifica Boy's Action Generates Flood Of Get Well Wishes For Ailing GrandmomWhat started out as a small gesture for his Nana has turned into a Pacifica neighborhood showing their love and support for a 6-year-old boy. Gianna Franco reports. (4/10/20)

9 hours ago

San Francisco Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax Remarks On Coronavirus Outbreak At Homeless ShelterSan Francisco Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax spoke Friday about an outbreak of coronavirus at one of the city's largest homeless shelters. (4/10/20)

9 hours ago

Raw Video: San Francisco Mayor London Breed Announces COVID-19 Outbreak At Homeless ShelterSeventy people have tested positive for coronavirus at one of the largest homeless shelters in San Francisco, 68 residents and two staffers, Mayor London Breed announced Friday.

10 hours ago

RAW: Health and Human Services Secretary On Importance Of Staying Home During Holiday WeekendCalifornia Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly talks about the success of social distancing in the state so far and the importance of staying at home during the Easter weekend (4-10-2020)

11 hours ago

RAW: Gov. Newsom Talks About State Helping With COVID-19 Outbreaks At Nursing HomesCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses support the state is providing to skilled nursing facilities during the COVID-19 crisis (4-10-2020)

11 hours ago

Hayward Family Heartbroken, Outraged Over Death At Gateway FacilityJackie Ward reports on Hayward woman left a widow after her husband died from coronavirus at Gateway nursing home (4-10-2020)

12 hours ago

Raw Video: Oakland Mayor, City Leaders Announce Temporary Street ClosuresThe City of Oakland unveiled a new initiative Friday to close a number of streets to motorized vehicle traffic and designate them for pedestrians, bicyclists and wheelchair users. (4/10/20)

13 hours ago

CORONAVIRUS FRONT LINES: Exclusive Look Inside UCSF Emergency RoomA staffer's video diary gives KPIX 5 an exclusive look inside UCSF Emergency Room

15 hours ago