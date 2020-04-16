PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (4-16-20)

MLB Teams Up With Stanford Researchers in Fight Against COVID-19Ballparks across the country have shut down but Major League Baseball’s 30 teams are playing a big role in finding out how widespread COVID-19 really is. Kenny Choi reports. (4-16-20)

Bay Area Small Businesses Fear the Worst as Business Rescue Fund ExpiresThe small business rescue fund set up by Congress exhausted its $350 billion funding on Thursday. Andrea Nakano reports. (4-16-20)

Armed Suspect Leads Officers on Wild Chase That Ends With Police Shooting in RichmondA suspect was reportedly shot in a standoff with officers in Richmond after a pursuit through several East Bay cities. Joe Vazquez reports. (4-16-20)

PIX Now4/16/20 6pm

Bay Area Transit Agencies Struggle to Match Service to Ridership During PandemicWith ridership down by as much as 90 percent, Bay Area transit agencies are grappling with lowered revenues and uncertain estimates for when the shelter-in-place orders will be eased. Katie Nielsen reports. (4-16-20)

Power Shut Off to East Bay Residents Sheltering-in-Place for PG&E Fire Prevention WorkOn top of the daily grind of quarantine life and sheltering in place, more than 200 PG&E customers in Danville also had to deal with a planned power shutoff Thursday. Jackie Ward reports. (4-16-20)

COVID-19 Patients Treated With Experimental Drug Remdesivir Recovering QuicklyCOVID-19 patients getting an experimental drug called remdesivir developed by Bay Area biotech company are showing encouraging rates of recovery. Maria Medina reports. (4-16-20)

Massive Cargo Ship Slips Under Bay Bridge on Way to Port Of OaklandPort of Oakland officials Thursday welcomed the arrival of a massive freighter, the MSC Anna, which spans 1,312 feet in length. Don Ford reports. (4-16-20)

Napa Prep Star Jalen Green Taking New Path to NBAJalen Green, the top ranked high school basketball player in the country and star of Napa's Prolific Prep, announced he will bypass college next year and turn professional in the NBA's G-League. He's the first player to commit to a new program designed to keep top players from going overseas for a year to play professionally while they wait to be eligible for the NBA. Green is projected to be the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. (4-16-20)

Surfing Ban Ends, Beaches Reopen in Santa Cruz CountyA temporary ban on the use of outdoor recreational spaces in Santa Cruz County which went into effect April 9 expired midnight Wednesday. Wilson Walker reports. (4-16-20)

Alameda County Health Officials Call On State To Investigate Hayward FacilityThe Alameda County Department of Public Health is calling on the state to investigate the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward where more than a dozen residents have died from the new coronavirus. Da Lin reports. (4-16-20)

Thursday Evening Pinpoint ForecastThursday night by the bay: mostly cloudy, lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds: 10 to 20 mph. (4-16-20)

Fremont Issues New Mandate to Cover Face While ShoppingFremont will now require all employees and customers of many essential businesses to wear masks or face coverings. Andria Borba reports. (4-16-20)

Trump Administration Releases Phased Plan for Restarting EconomyPresident Trump said he’s open to some states “reopening” before federal social distancing guidelines expire at the end of month but appeared to back off his claim of absolute authority. (4-16-20)

RAW: Surveillance Video Shows Masked Suspect With Machete Outside Brentwood HomeSurveillance video of a masked vandalism suspect seen outside a home in Brentwood with what appears to be a machete (video courtesy Brentwood Police Department)

RAW: Massive Cargo Ship Makes Its Way Under Bay BridgeA huge freighter was guided by tug boats under the Bay Bridge Thursday on its way to the Port of Oakland (4-16-2020)

Gov. Newsom Announces Program To Supplement Food Industry Workers Affected By Coronavirus PandemicCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a program to provide funding for people working in the food service/food delivery industries who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (4/16/20)

Staggering Job Losses Reported as Silicon Valley Leaders Plan Economic RestartAlmost 22 million have sought jobless benefits this past month — by far the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record and now Silicon Valley leaders are putting together a strategy for coming back after quarantines are relaxed. Anne Makovec reports. (4-16-20)

NorCal Man Takes Family Tradition Of Giving To New Level Working With Needy Families In El SalvadorA Northern California man who grew up with a tradition of giving - started by his grandparents 35 years ago - has taken his family's charitable foundation to a whole new level. Sharon Chin reports. (4/15/20)

Ailing San Jose Girl Receives Emotional Support Puppy From Make-A-Wish FoundationPriscilla, a 16-year-old who lives with cystic fibrosis, saw her wish come true as she was granted an emotional support labradoodle puppy named Nico. Interview with reporter Maria Medina.

Spike In Pet Adoptions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Stay-At-Home OrderSherri Franklin, CEO and Founder of Muttville, talks with CBSN Bay Area about the increase in homeless pet adoptions amid the shelter-in-place.

Thursday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary LeeAfter a cool start, expect partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures Thursday, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will cool further heading into the weekend. Mary Lee has the forecast. (4/16/20)

