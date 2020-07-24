Students Rising Above: Paris SoaresParis Soares, a Bay Area student, found herself in a whirlwind when the pandemic hit. She quickly came back from studying overseas to face new challenges. Michelle Griego reports. (7-24-20)

With U.S. Postal Service on the Ropes, Is Vote-by-Mail Safe?Wilson Walker takes a look at the potential collision course between the disintegrating capabilities of the post office and an inevitable influx of vote-by-mail ballots in the November election. (7-24-20)

Friday Evening Pinpoint ForecastFriday night by the bay: mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s. West winds: 10 to 20 mph. Saturday: mostly cloudy in the morning becoming sunny. (7-24-20)

Armenian School in San Francisco Vandalized With Hate SpeechVandals sprayed the Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School in San Francisco with racist graffiti, claiming to be in support of an anti-Armenian movement by Azerbaijan. Andria Borba reports. (7-24-20)

San Jose Placed on National Virus Outbreak Watch ListWhite House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told a group of state and local health officials about a concerning rise in coronavirus cases in 12 cities, which includes San Jose. Mayor Liccardo isn't sure why. Devin Fehely reports. (7-24-20)

San Jose Police Department Under Fire After Video Shows Woman's Rough ArrestThe rough arrest of a woman at a San Jose McDonald’s was caught on camera and is sparking outrage online. Len Ramirez reports. (7-24-20)

Cedric The Entertainer Hosts The Greatest #AtHome VideosCedric The Entertainer returns as the host of 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos' and talks to KPIX's Gianna Franco about the upcoming season and what viewers can expect. 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos' has four new episodes coming, and the first airs tonight, Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on KPIX.

San Francisco Creates Art Space For City's YouthCBSN Bay Area's Len Kiese interviewed Phil Ginsburg, the general manager of the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, about the Geneva Car Barn and Powerhouse in the Excelsior neighborhood. $14 million renovations are complete in a project to give San Francisco's youth a space to create art.

Gov. Newsom Outlines New Safeguards To Protect Essential WorkersCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom explains new safeguards being introduced by the state to help protect essential workers and reduce the spread of COVID-19 (7-24-2020)

Liam List: Your Guide To Fitness, Food, Fun, Staying Connected While Social DistancingYour Guide To Fitness, Food, Fun, Staying Connected While Social Distancing

Friday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary LeeExpect cooler than average conditions and cloudy skies along the coast Friday, with highs in the low 60s by the ocean and highs in the 80s inland. Temperatures will begin to warm up this weekend, with inland highs around 90 by Sunday. Mary Lee has the forecast. (7/24/20)

Frustrations Continue At Alameda COVID-19 Testing SiteAn Alameda COVID-19 testing site is appointment only on Friday after massive demand for tests forced its closure after its first day in operation. Emily Turner reports. (7/24/20)

PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (7-23-20)

Oakland Zoo Set to Reopen Next WeekAfter being closed for four months, the Oakland Zoo will reopen next week and it will look a little different after implementing health and safety protocols. Andrea Nakano reports. (7-23-20)

Local Startup Helps Bay Area Teachers Buy HomesWhile lack of affordable housing is the number one reason many educators leave the Bay Area, one local startup is hoping to help with that problem. Susie Steimle reports. (7-23-20)

Oakland Cannabis Retailers Under Siege From Violent TheftsOakland's cannabis businesses want more police protection after two workers were shot, one fatally, and industry advocates say that police are starting to step up but need to do more.

Homebound Pandemic DIYers Put Pinch on Lumber SuppliesWith so many people forced to remain housebound, there's been a rush on home-improvement materials -- specifically milled lumber. Da Lin reports. (7-23-20_

School Reopening Discussions Focus on Younger StudentsAs our understanding of the novel coronavirus improves there's increasing talk of sending the youngest children back to classrooms. Kenny Choi reports. (7-23-20)

SJ Police Chief's Tweet on Weapons Seizure Slammed Over Rosary, UFW EmblemSJPD police chief Garcia was congratulating officers on a recent violent crime bus and in a tweet he showed a picture of guns and ammo confiscated but also on the evidence table was a face mask with UFW logo and a rosary. Len Ramirez reports. (7-23-20)

Oakland Teen's Turnaround Lands Him a New Car for GraduationJasin Saunders graduated from one of the toughest high schools in Oakland after he turned his academic record around with help from a special mentor. Don Ford reports. (7-23-20)

FBI: SF Chinese Consulate Harbors Researcher Accused of Lying to FedsPresumed by the FBI to be inside the consulate, Tang Juan, a biology researcher, is now charged with visa fraud -- accused of lying about her connections to the Chinese military. Wilson Walker reports. (7-23-20)

Thursday Evening Pinpoint ForecastMeteorologist Paul Heggen has the 7-day outlook. (7-23-20)

Trump Pulls GOP Convention From Florida, Adjusts Stance on Schools ReopeningCiting surging COVID-19 cases, the president announced he was canceling his acceptance speech event in Jacksonville. Natalie Brand reports from the White House. (7-23-20)

