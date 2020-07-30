Police Investigate Reported Officer-Involved Shooting in BerkeleyBerkeley police were outside a CVS where a police shooting took place late Thursday night. Andrea Nakano reports. (7-30-20)

2 hours ago

Oakland Teachers Spar With District Over Back-to-School PlansCalling out the superintendent of schools directly, the president of the Oakland Education Association says there’s no distance-learning plan or any agreement on what’s expected from teachers. Andrea Nakano reports. (7-30-20)

2 hours ago

Bay Area Woman Targeted in Nationwide Scam Involving Seeds Mailed From ChinaA Bay Area woman said Thursday she has become a victim of the new "brushing scam," involving mysterious packets of seeds sent from China. Maria Medina reports. (7-30-20)

2 hours ago

Solano County DA Appoints Special Prosecutor to Review Willie McCoy CaseSolano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams on Thursday announced the appointment of Michael Ramos as a special prosecutor to review a Vallejo police shooting in February that killed rapper Willie McCoy. Joe Vazquez reports. (7-30-20)

3 hours ago

PIX NowHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (7-30-20)

6 hours ago

Bay Area Election Workers Prepare for Historically High Mail-In VotingPres. Trump is standing by his suggestion that the election should be delayed because of his unsubstantiated claims regarding the security of mail-in voting. As Andria Borba reports, Bay Area election workers say they're ready for anything. (7-30-20)

7 hours ago

San Francisco Tenderloin Cleanup Effort Pushes Homeless Into Outlying NeighborhoodsSan Francisco has launched an effort to clear homeless encampments in the Tenderloin District but, as Wilson Walker reports, that has made the problem worse in other neighborhoods. (7-30-20)

7 hours ago

Hero CHP Officer Saves Choking Infant Along Interstate 80 In FairfieldA California Highway Patrol Officer is being hailed for his actions during a medical emergency in Solano County involving an infant who was not breathing. (7/30/20)

7 hours ago

SF Priest Stirs Controversy Calling for In-Person Worship Amid PandemicA San Francisco priest chastised his parishioners for putting fears over faith and skipping Mass to "avoid the remote possibility of dying from covid." Kenny Choi reports. (7-30-20)

7 hours ago

SF Potrero Hill Gets Testing Site Amid Rise in Coronavirus CasesThanks to a community-wide lobbying effort, a San Francisco neighborhood with a high rate of COVID-positive cases finally gets its own testing site, and more. Sharon Chin reports. (7-30-20)

8 hours ago

Former Presidents Honor Rep. John Lewis at FuneralMichelle Miller reports on the funeral of congressman John Lewis, where former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton honored the fallen civil rights activist. (7-30-20)

8 hours ago

Thursday Evening Pinpoint ForecastMinor changes in weather patterns are expected through the weekend. Night and morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny afternoons, with seasonably average temperatures. Paul Heggen has the microclimate forecast. (7-30-20)

8 hours ago

Costco Reports Spike in Coronavirus Outbreaks at South Bay StoresSanta Clara County health officials are investigating clusters of COVID-19 cases at four Costco stores in the South Bay. Len Ramirez reports. (7-30-20)

9 hours ago

State Lawmakers Sound Off on Huge Backlog of Claims Burying EDDThe California Employment Development Dept. was grilled over its failure to pay benefits and how it plans to sort out the mess. Betty Yu reports. (7-30-20)

9 hours ago

Winchester Mystery Tours Amid CoronavirusCBSN Bay Area talks to Walter Magnuson, General Manager of the Winchester Mystery House, about the new outdoor 'Walk with Spirits Tour' that kicked off this week.

12 hours ago

Coronavirus Outbreak: The Pandemic and Book PublishingNovelist Donna Levin talks to CBSN Bay Area about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting book publishing.

13 hours ago

Arson Suspected In Trash Fire Set Outside Berkeley Church Displaying Black Lives Matter BannerA suspicious early morning fire set in a trash bin outside a Berkeley church, charring the wall of the building before it was extinguished, was under investigation Thursday by Berkeley police and fire officials. Kiet Do reports. (7/30/20)

13 hours ago

Trump Suggests Delaying Election Over Unsubstantiated Vote-By-Mail ClaimsPresident Donald Trump is floating the startling idea of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he lags in the polls and grapples with deepening economic and public health crises. (7/30/20)

14 hours ago

TODAY'S FORECAST: The latest from the KPIX 5 Weather TeamThe latest from the KPIX 5 Weather Team

19 hours ago

ALAMEDA CODIV-19 SURGE: Health officials concerned by surge in new COVID-19 cases among Alameda County residentsHealth officials concerned by surge in new COVID-19 cases among Alameda County residents

19 hours ago

Pix Now07/30/2020

20 hours ago

COVID-19 Surge: Latinx Community Bears Brunt Of COVID-19 In Santa Clara CountyLatinx Community Bears Brunt Of COVID-19 In Santa Clara County

20 hours ago

Bay Area Filmmaker Shares Story Of Her Family Divided By A CultA Bay Area filmmaker is sharing the story of how she escaped a cult and the impact that had on her family. Joe Vazquez tells us more about the documentary, 'Blessed Child.'

1 day ago

California Program To House Homeless People In Trailers Gets Mixed ResultsThe state announced back in January that it would donate the trailers, that are usually on standby for emergencies, to help house the homeless. Susie Steimle reports the program is getting mixed results.

1 day ago