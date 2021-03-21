PIX Now3/22/2021

Asian American Attacks: KPIX 5's Andrea Nakano on the challenges of growing up bi-racial in both the Bay Area and JapanKPIX 5's Andrea Nakano on the challenges of growing up bi-racial in both the Bay Area and Japan

Asians Under Attack: The Bay Area ReactsKenny Choi and Elizabeth Cook host a KPIX special report on the disturbing rise of racial intimidation and violence directed at the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the Bay Area and across the nation. (3-21-21)

Asian American Attacks: KPIX 5's Sharon Chin on how difficult it is to see the images of the elderly victims of the attacksKPIX 5's Sharon Chin family has been in California since the 1850s. She has elderly relatives and struggles with the images of the elderly victims of hate crimes.

Asian American Attacks: KPIX 5 reporter Kiet Do recalls being called a racial slur while covering a car crashEarly in KPIX reporter Kiet Do's career, he was covering a car crash in Georgia when a crash victim called him a racial slur

Asian American Attacks: Guide for Parents Struggling to Explain Hate Crimes to ChildrenThe ongoing, nationwide attacks on the AAPI community are forcing Asian American parents into tense, complex discussions on race and racism within their immediate family. Kiet Do reports. (3-21-21)

Asian American Attacks: Social Media Surveillance Videos Silence Doubters Of Asian-American AttacksAsian-American leaders say the recent unprovoked attacks that were caught on tape have forced people to act and speak up.

Asian American Attacks: KPIX's Mary Lee Reflects On Her Family's Long Heritage In The Bay AreaKPIX's Mary Lee Reflects On Her Family's Long Heritage In The Bay Area

Asians Under Attack: Investigators Work to Determine If Atlanta Spa Killings Were Hate CrimesOutrage has swept across the country from those who believe investigators overseeing the mass shooting case in Georgia should charge the suspect with a hate crime. Maria Medina reports. (3-21-21)

Asian American Attacks: Attacks On Asian Americans On The Rise In The Bay AreaSince the COVID-19 pandemic began, there was been a stunning increase in attacks on Asian Americans in the Bay Area

San Francisco Church Offers Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccinations to CongregantsOn Sunday, a church in San Francisco began distributing the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and, by helping a community of color, it is also giving hope to the rest of the state as well. John Ramos reports. (3-21-21)

Hundreds Gather for Anti-Hate Rally in San JoseMore than a thousand demonstrators gathered outside San Jose city hall Sunday to condemn anti-Asian racism and violence. Da Lin reports. (3-21-21)

Stanford Coach VanDerveer Charges NCAA With SexismStanford coach Tara VanDerveer issued a statement Saturday night upset at “evidence of blatant sexism" by the NCAA that is “purposeful and hurtful." Jericka Duncan reports. (3-21-21)

San Francisco Rally Brings Diverse Communities Together to Condemn Asian HatePeople from different racial backgrounds and ages showed up at Harvey Milk plaza in the Castro District Sunday to denounce the nationwide attacks on Asian Americans. Betty Yu reports. (3-21-21)

Sunday Evening Pinpoint ForecastSpring is here! (And not just because Juliette Goodrich's pet tortoise says so) Meteorologist Darren Peck has the 7-day forecast. (3-21-21)

COVID: Kaiser and Santa Clara County officials in a dispute over second doses of vaccinesKaiser and Santa Clara County officials in a dispute over second doses of vaccines

TONIGHT'S FORECAST: The latest forecast from the KPIX 5 weather teamSunny, warm weather ahead for the first week of Spring

San Francisco School Board: Officials call for SF School Board Vice President Alison Collins to resignSan Francisco’s top elected officials, including the mayor, state legislators and nearly all supervisors, called for school board Vice President Alison Collins to resign.

Hundreds Rally in San Francisco to Denounce Violence Against Asian AmericansThere was a huge rally in the heart of San Francisco’s Chinatown Saturday to show solidarity with the city’s Asian residents. John Ramos reports. (3-20-21)

Saturday Evening Pinpoint ForecastMeteorologist Darren Peck on the outlook for any precipitation next week. (3-20-21)

