Liam’s List May 21: Music fests, a rockin’ music release & Meals on WheelsKCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment. (5/21/21)

Bay Area Scholars 'Walk the Walk' To Support Community That Helped Them SucceedFor more than 20 years, KPIX 5 has brought viewers the stories of Students Rising Above scholars. These amazing young people have faced incredible challenges on the way to college success and beyond. Recently, the organization held its annual fundraiser, which was also a heartfelt homecoming for some very special SRA alums. Sharon Chin reports. (5/21/21)

Santa Clara's Great America Set to Welcome Back Thrill-SeekersJustin Andrews reports on Great America reopening for visitors for the first time since last year's COVID shutdown (5-21-2021)

Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes Stand in Epic Games Fight Over App StoreAnne Makovec reports on Apple CEO Cook testifying in Epic Games antitrust case (5-21-2021)

Raw Video: Apple CEO Tim Cook Avoids Reporters Staking Out Oakland CourthouseApple CEO Tim Cook, testifying Friday at a landmark antitrust case brought by Epic Games, gave reporters the slip as they waited for him to arrive. Cook entered the courthouse lobby through a side door as reporters were staked out; once they saw he was already inside they shouted questions at him through closed glass doors. Cook flashed a peace sign at reporters as he entered an elevator. (5/21/21)

Raw Video: Scene of Officer-Involved Shooting At Pittsburg Apartment ComplexA man with a gun was shot dead by police officers Thursday night at an apartment complex in Pittsburg. (5/21/21)

Raw Video: Scene of Fatal House Fire in LivermoreOne person has died in a fire at a home on Westminster Way at Lambeth Rd. near Vista Meadows Park in Livermore. (Video from Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Dept.)

Bogus 911 Call Sends Officers Swarming Quiet Pleasant Hill NeighborhoodA quiet Pleasant Hill community became the center of a massive police operation as authorities received a bogus call about a possible murder. Andrea Nakano reports. (5-20-21)

Face Mask Flouter Spits at San Jose Service WorkersA woman who refused to wear a face covering spat at food service and bank employees at several San Jose businesses on Tuesday. Andria Borba reports. (5-20-21)

Freak Storm Cells Brings Rare May Rain, Even Hail to North and East BayPaul Heggen reports on isolated showers and hail delivered by unusual spring storm cells in the North and East Bay (5-20-2021)

Dire Drought Conditions Prompt Marin County to Consider Ban on Home Water HookupsThe Marin Municipal Water District might temporarily ban new water hookups for the first time in nearly three decades. Brian Hackney reports. (5-20-21)

Mountain Lion Captured in SF Set for Return to WildA mountain lion captured in San Francisco Wednesday night has been examined by Oakland Zoo vets and turned over to California DFW officers to be released in the wild. Wilson Walker reports. (5-20-21)

Researchers Use New Tools to Measure Underwater Sound Pollution in S.F. BayUnderwater noise that negatively impacts marine mammals isn't just a product of big cargo ships. Smaller vessels contribute to the pollution as well. Kiet Do reports. (5-20-21)

Walnut Creek Crews Contain 2 Separate Fires That Threatened HomesLiz Cook reports on two separate fires knocked down by Walnut Creek fire crews (5-20-2021)

Tourists, Locals Surprised by Late-May Sierra SnowA late spring snow storm caught tourists and locals off-guard. Renee Santos reports from Truckee. (5-20-21)

Thursday Evening Pinpoint ForecastChief meteorologist Paul Heggen has the 7-day Bay Area futurecast. (5-20-21)

San Jose Sees Spike in Auto TheftsSan Jose police are trying to figure out why they're seeing such a spike in car thefts. As Len Ramirez reports, auto thefts are up nationwide but San Jose's numbers are far higher. (5-20-21)

Cal OSHA Considers Dropping Face Covering and Social Distancing RequirementsCal OSHA is now considering mid-June as a date to ease face covering and social distancing rules to align with the state’s reopening date. Kenny Choi reports. (5-20-21)

