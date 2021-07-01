What's Trending This AfternoonWhat's Trending This Afternoon

31 minutes ago

San Francisco Bay Ferry Service Relaunches With New Route, Terminal in AlamedaJustin Andrews reports on San Francisco Bay Ferry service resuming weekend trips, adding new route and terminal in Alameda (7-1-2021)

2 hours ago

PIX NowKPIX 5 news headlines for Thursday afternoon, July 1, 2021.

4 hours ago

Multiple Wildfires Growing In Siskiyou and Shasta CountiesTeam coverage of wildfires burning in Northern California forestland (7-1-2021)

4 hours ago

Raw Video: Salt Fire In Shasta County Forces Evacuations, Temporary Closure Of Interstate 5The Salt Fire, a wildfire burning in Shasta County, forced the temporary closure of Interstate Highway 5 in both directions and prompted a number of evacuations, fire officials said Thursday.

4 hours ago

San Francisco Bay Ferry Service Relaunches With New Route, Terminal in AlamedaSan Francisco Bay Ferry service relaunched Thursday with lower fares across all routes for one year and a new route and terminal at the Alameda Seaplane Lagoon. Justin Andrews reports.

8 hours ago

Raw Video: Scene of Shooting at Vallejo TempleTwo people were shot and injured in an shooting outside a Vallejo temple, one of two separate shootings in the city Wednesday night. (7/1/21)

9 hours ago

PIX NowThursday morning news update from KPIX 5

10 hours ago

San Jose Approves Fines, Possible Jailtime For Promotion Of Street Racing, SideshowsThe first major U.S. city to do so, San Jose had made promoting street racing or sideshows a crime, as city leaders continue to crack down on the illegal activity by pursuing every avenue possible. Maria Medina reports. (6/30/21)

16 hours ago

Bay Area Authorities Beef Up Patrols, Fireworks Crackdowns As 4th Of July LoomsWith conditions across the Bay Area very dry, authorities across the region are ramping up patrols and illegal fireworks crackdowns ahead of the 4th of July holiday. Katie Nielsen reports. (6/30/21)

17 hours ago

After Banning Outdoor Irrigation Healdsburg Offers Free Recycled WaterAfter imposing a strict ban on outdoor irrigation Healdsburg is offering free recycled water. John Ramos tells us the community is helping to make it happen.

20 hours ago

Video: Mountain Lion Spotted Sauntering Around Backyard In PetalumaA mountain lion was spotted roaming around a Petaluma man's backyard. Wilson Walker got the homeowner's reaction.

20 hours ago

PIX NowKPIX 5 news headlines for Wednesday evening, June 30, 2021.

21 hours ago

Bay Area Cosby Accuser Stunned After Assault Conviction OverturnedA North Bay woman who was one of the first to publicly accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault expressed her disbelief after the onetime actor and comedian's conviction was overturned. Kenny Choi reports. (6/30/21)

21 hours ago

KPIX Pinpoint Weather ForecastPaul Heggen says weather will stay cooler and mild on the coast through the holiday weekend (6-30-2021)

22 hours ago

Rookie San Jose Police Officer Hailed As Hero After Saving Elderly Woman In Apartment FireA rookie San Jose Police officer with just seven days on the job helped save an elderly woman who suffered a massive heart attack after her apartment caught on fire. Devin Fehely reports. (6/30/21)

22 hours ago

East Bay Social Worker's Generosity Bring Smiles to Those in NeedSharon Chin reports on an Alameda County social worker who treats those in need like people, not case numbers (6-30-2021)

22 hours ago

Pennsylvania Overturns Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault ConvictionPennsylvania's Supreme Court has overturned Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault and ordered him released from prison, saying an earlier agreement with prosecutors should have prevented charges in the case. CBS News reports.

22 hours ago

South Bay Fire Officials Announce Heavy Penalties For Lighting Illegal FireworksFourth of July celebrations often mean increased illegal fireworks usage in Santa Clara County, but with the region’s extreme drought conditions and high temperatures, local leaders are cracking down. Kiet Do reports.

23 hours ago

RAW: Full Interview with Bay Area Bill Cosby Accuser Helen HayesNorth Bay resident and Bill Cosby sexual assault accuser Helen Hayes speaks to KPIX about Cosby's release from prison (6-30-2021)

23 hours ago

Another Increase in State Gas Tax Set Goes Into Effect on July 1stJustin Andrews reports on Bay Area drivers frustrated over rising state gas tax that goes into effect Thursday (6-30-2021)

1 day ago

President Biden Discusses Dangers Posed By Wildfires This YearSkyler Henry reports on President Biden pledging to provide better pay for federal firefighters as dangerous wildfire season looms (6-30-2021)

1 day ago

Raw Video: Mountain Lion Inspects Front Yard of Petaluma HomeA mountain lion was spotted in a Petaluma neighborhood on Tuesday and residents were being warned to use caution. (Video from Joe Luchok)

1 day ago

PIX NowWednesday noon news update from KPIX 5

1 day ago