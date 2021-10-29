Interview With KQED Investigative Reporter Lily JamaliKQED's Lily Jamali talks about an investigation revealing that, while fire survivors continue to await promised compensation from Pacific Gas & Electric Company, Wall Street hedge funds received a hefty payout. (10-29-21)

34 minutes ago

A Look Back at the Broadcasting Career of Ken BastidaHe has been a pillar of Bay Area broadcasting for 30 years and, on his final day at KPIX, producer Molly McCrea put together a fond look back at the unique career of Ken Bastida. (10-29-21)

44 minutes ago

Outside Lands Makes Triumphant Return to Golden Gate ParkA record sold-out crowd of nearly 75,000 people per day are expected to swarm Golden Gate Park at the city's biggest entertainment event of the year. Andria Borba reports. (10-29-21)

59 minutes ago

Locals Recall When World Cup Fever Took Over the South BayNo Bay Area town knows the fun of hosting the World Cup like Los Gatos. It was home base for Team Brazil and their fans in 1994. Len Ramirez reports. (10-29-21)

1 hour ago

Berkeley House Sells for $1.5 Million Over Asking PriceA house in Berkeley was listed for $2.75 million. Ten days and nine offers later the home sold for $4.25 million. Max Darrow reports. (10-29-21)

1 hour ago

Students Rising Above: Earvin BucknerCollege can be a struggle for first-generation students and students of color. Earvin Buckner experienced the process first hand and he's determined to help others navigate higher education. (10-29-21)

1 hour ago

California Condor Tracked Flying Near Mount DiabloA rare California condor was tracked as it made its way to the East Bay, far from its Central Coast nesting grounds. Scientists say condors haven't been spotted near Mount Diablo in a century. Da Lin reports. (10-29-21)

2 hours ago

Mural Honoring Carlos Santana Family Unveiled in S.F. Mission DistrictSan Francisco officially has a new mural that honors the family of celebrated guitarist Carlos Santana. Wilson Walker reports. (10-29-21)

2 hours ago

Friday Evening Pinpoint ForecastChief meteorologist Paul Heggen has the Bay Area weekend forecast. (10-29-21)

2 hours ago

President Biden Meets With Pope Francis at the VaticanSome Catholic bishops have said politicians like the president who support abortion rights should not receive the sacrament of communion. KPIX 5's Shawn Chitnis reports on the controversy and what the president said about it. (10-29-21)

2 hours ago

Still No Arrests 2 Years After Deadly Orinda Halloween Party House ShootingFamily members of victims in a deadly shooting at an Orinda AirBnB house party two years ago are still without answers. Juliette Goodrich reports. (10-29-21)

2 hours ago

WAR VETS: Chinese Americans World War II Veterans Recognized with Congressional Gold MedalChinese American World War II veterans are finally getting the recognition they deserve more than 70 years later.

5 hours ago

RIP: Mort Sahl 1927-2021Legendary comedian Mort Sahl who helped redefine stand-up in the 1960s speaks at a December 1966 a press conference.

6 hours ago

World Cup Memories: Brazilian fans party in Los Gatos to the beat of the samba in 1994Brazilian fans party in Los Gatos to the beat of the samba in 1994

6 hours ago

Farewell Tributes to Retiring KPIX Anchor Ken BastidaA number of former and current colleagues of KPIX 5's Ken Bastida pay tribute and say goodbye to the retiring anchor (10-29-2021)

6 hours ago

Real Estate Prices Soaring; Berkeley Home Sells For $1.4 Million Over Asking PriceEven in the San Francisco Bay Area's rebounding real estate market, the recent sale of a four-bedroom Berkeley home was raising eyebrows. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Levee Breached on Purpose in Martinez to Restore Pacheco MarshJocelyn Moran reports on crews restoring the Pacheco Marsh by breaching a levee (10-29-2021)

7 hours ago

Bay Area Kicks Off Final Bid To Host 2026 World Cup Games At Levi’s Stadium With FIFA VisitAnne Makovec reports on Bay Area officials courting FIFA about hosting 2026 World Cup games at Levi's Stadium (10-29-2021)

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Music Fans Descend On Long-Delayed 13th Edition of Outside LandsJustin Andrews reports on fans beginning to arrive for the first ever Outside Lands to be held over a Halloween weekend (10-29-2021)

7 hours ago

Stem Star: Presley Liu Of Holy Names High In OaklandPresley Liu says her engineering design class helps her find the bridge between arts and science

12 hours ago

Halloween: Health experts issue tips on how to keep trick or treating COVID safeYoung children still can't be vaccinated against COVID so experts say parents still need to observe COVID safety measures this Halloween

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

Liam's List Oct. 29: Halloween Fun, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Big Brother At The BeachKCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

13 hours ago