Warriors Rookie Ready For NBA DebutThe Warriors begin the regular season Tuesday night at Oracle Arena. "Nothing lasts forever in this league, but we obviously want to keep this going as long as we can," Stephen Curry said regarding the team's pursuit of a third straight championship. Plus, rookie guard Jacob Evans can't wait for Steve Kerr to call for him to check into Tuesday's game. "I can't tell like 'no not right now, I'm nervous'... you can't do that."

Raiders Blown Out In LondonThe Seahawks blew out the Raiders 27-3 at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oakland returns home with a 1-5 record. "Unfortunately, I'll always remember it in a bad way, if you know what I mean," Jon Gruden joked to reporters about his first trip to London.

Flame-Extinguishing Product Not Gaining Traction In CAA Dutch company has come up with a way to potentially extinguish wildfires in record time. It's environmentally friendly, too, but the promising product is proving to be a tough sell in the U.S. Susie Steimle reports. (10-14-2018)

Kamala Harris to Test Presidential Prospects With Campaign Trip to IowaDemocratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California has scheduled her first campaign trip to Iowa before Election Day, stoking speculation about a potential 2020 presidential campaign. Melissa Caen reports. (10-14-2018)

Fremont Street Under Salesforce Transit Center Reopens Monday MorningFremont Street, which has been closed between Howard and Mission Streets in downtown San Francisco since Sept. 25 after cracks were discovered in a steel beam in the Salesforce Transit Center, will reopen in time for the Monday morning commute, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority announced Sunday. Betty Yu reports. (10-14-2018)