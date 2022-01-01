Award-Winning Author, Activist Alice Walker Talks About Her Book 'Sweet People Are Everywhere'Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker talks to Black Renaissance host Jan Mabry about her new children's book, education and more. 'Sweet People Are Everywhere' promotes the greater good in all of us and is available at bookstores nationwide.

1 month ago

Don't Miss Jeffery Robinson's 'Who We Are - A Chronicle Of Racism In America'Criminal defense and civil rights attorney Jeffery Robinson talks about his new documentary, 'Who We Are, a Chronicle of Racism in America' with BR host Jan Mabry that aims to expose centuries of goverment-sanctioned anti-Black racism.

1 month ago

Fashion Designer Patrick Kelly's 'Runway of Love' Retrospective Is Hot!BR host Jan Mabry goes to the late Patrick Kelly's 'Runway of Love' exhibit at the de Young Museum in San Francisco. On view through April 24. For more information visit deyoungmuseum.org.

2 months ago

Don't Miss SF Ballet Trainee Angela Watson In San Francisco Ballet's NutcrackerSF Ballerina Trainee Angela Watson talks to BR's Jan Mabry about what it takes to be a ballerina and her rigorous training as an SF Ballet trainee. Don't miss her onstage with San Francisco Ballet's Nutcracker. Performances through 12/30. For tickets visit sfballet.org/nutcracker.

2 months ago

Don't Miss HBO's 4-Part Documentary Series 'Black And Missing'Award-winning filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir talks to Black Renaissance host Jan Mabry About 'Black and Missing,' a 4-part HBO documentary series debuting November 23rd on HBO and HBO Max.

2 months ago

SFAI Presents 'Dust Specks On The Sea' Showcasing Sculpture By Caribbean, Haitian ArtistsArtists Michelle Lisa Polissaint and Najja Moon talk to BR host Jan Mabry about their work, 'How To Patch A Leaky Roof,' part of San Francisco Art Institute's exhibit 'Dust Specks On The Sea,' showcasing sculptural works by Caribbean and Haitian artists. On view through February 19, 2022. For more info visit, sfai.edu.

2 months ago

Holiday Pairings From Chef Leilani Baugh Of Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & KitchenChef Leilani Baugh, chef, owner of Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen and Roux & Vine Catering shares holiday wine pairings from a few of her favorite vintners with BR's Jan Mabry. Visit Magnolia Bar Lounge & Kitchen, located at 3443 San Pablo Ave in Oakland, inside the historic California Hotel. For more information, visit chefleilani.com.

2 months ago

Legendary Josephine Baker Inducted Into The Pantheon In FranceThe legendary performer Josephine Baker became the first Black woman ever to earn one of France's highest honors on November 30, when she was inducted into the prestigious Pantheon. Black Renaissance host Jan Mabry talked to Black Paris Tours CEO Ricki Stevenson about this historic occasion.

2 months ago

Meet San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-MartinBR host Jan Mabry got a chance to sit down with San Francisco's Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin before his amazing performance at the Magic Theatre.

3 months ago

Vern Glenn Visits Gregory's Gourmet Desserts In OaklandVern Glenn shows us the sweet success of Gregory's Gourmet Desserts in Oakland. For more information go to gregorysgourmetdesserts.com.

3 months ago

Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell Talks About Her Book, 'Her Honor'Retired Superior Court Judge LaDoris Hazzard Cordell talks to Black Renaissance host Jan Mabry about her new book, 'Her Honor, My Life on the Bench, What Works, What's Broken and How to Change It,' now available in bookstores nationwide.

4 months ago

Don't Miss Award-Winning Bass Soloman Howard In SF Opera's FidelioAward-winning bass Soloman Howard talks to Black Renaissance host Jan Mabry about playing Don Fernando in SF Opera's Fidelio, a modern-day take on Beethoven's opera set behind prison walls. For tickets and info visit sfopera.com.

4 months ago

Dr. Jovan Scott Lewis Talks To BR About Historic Tulsa & ReparationsDr. Jovan Scott Lewis, Chair and Associate Prof. of Geography at UC Berkeley, is a member of Gov. Newsom's Task Force on Reparations. Since 2014, Dr. Lewis has been researching Tulsa, Oklahoma and the history of Greenwood. In Part One of his interview with BR's Jan Mabry, he connects his research on historic Tulsa to current events. In Part Two, he makes the case for reparations and talks about the challenges would blacks face in a post-reparation society.

4 months ago

Grilling Tips From Chef Darryl Bell, Owner Of Stateline Road 816 Barbecue SauceChef de Cuisine Darryl Bell, Jr. of Press Restaurant in Napa welcomes BR to his home to share Kansas-style barbecue grilling tips and the story of of his Stateline Road 816 Barbecue Sauce. Order the sauce, rub and brine at stateline-road.com.

5 months ago

Go Wine Tasting At JMoss Winery & Tasting Room In NapaNapa vintner James Moss shares the story behind his family's award-winning wines and gives BR's Jan Mabry a tour of the winery and tasting room. For information and reservations go to jmosswines.com.

5 months ago

Author, Educator, Motivational Speaker Regina Louise Shares Her Latest Book 'Permission Granted'Author, educator, and motivational speaker Regina Louise talks to BR host Jan Mabry about her new book, 'Permission Granted.'

5 months ago

Don't Miss Award-Winning Director Peter Nicks' Documentary 'Homeroom'Award-winning director Peter Nicks talks to BR host Jan Mabry about his latest documentary, 'Homeroom' that follows Oakland High's Class of 2020 through the pandemic. Don't miss 'Homeroom,' now streaming on Hulu.

5 months ago

Rapper, Producer Tajai Massey's Hiero Day Hip-Hop Festival Jumps Off Sept. 3-6Vern Glenn talks to rapper, producer Tajai Massey who first topped the charts with the 'Souls of Mischief' back in the 90s. Tajai talks about his life, his art and the upcoming Hiero Day hip-hop festival, September 3-6, in Oakland. For info go to hieroday.com.

6 months ago

Don't Miss Adonal Foyle's Swinging For Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament Aug. 9Television sports analyst and former NBA player Adonal Foyle talks to Vern Glenn about a cause close to his heart -- his upcoming Swinging for Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament on August 9 at the Round Hill Country Club, in Alamo. For tickets and information visit kerosenelampfoundation.org.

6 months ago

Chef Joseph Paire Puts Comfort Food And Cannabis On The Menu At The Limewood Restaurant At The ClaremontChef Joseph Leroy Paire III tells BR's Jan Mabry how he is putting his own brand of Southern comfort food and cannabis pairings on the menu at the Limewood Restaurant inside the Claremont Hotel. For more info visit limewoodrestaurant.com.

7 months ago

Mezzo-Soprano J'Nai Bridges Collaborates On 2 Powerful Commemorations To The 1921 Tulsa MassacreAmerican mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges lent her beautiful voice to Daniel Bernard Roumain's "They Still Want To Kill Us" and Dr. Adolphus Hailstork's "Tulsa 1921 - Pity These Ashes, Pity This Dust." She talked to BR's Jan Mabry about her experience.

7 months ago

BR Goes On A 'Date Stroll' With Artist Shomari SmithArtist and gallery owner Shomari Smith talks to BR's Jan Mabry about his work, the E14 Gallery in the heart of 'Old Oakland' and takes us down Broadway Ave. on a Covid-safe ‘Date Stroll’ where his ‘Thank You’ series lines the storefront windows once boarded up with plywood. To learn more about this new space, visit e14gallery.com. See more of Shomari's amazing work at shomarismith.net.

8 months ago

Meet The Legendary Afro-Cuban Singer, Songwriter, Bandleader Bobi CéspedesLegendary Afro-Cuban singer, songwriter and bandleader Bobi Céspedes celebrates her lauded 40-year career and the release of a new studio album, Mujer y Cantante. Don't miss Bobi will be opening San Francisco's Yerba Buena Festival on June 26. To learn more, visit bobicespedes.com.

8 months ago

2X Grammy-Nominated Artist Tommy 'Soulati' Shepherd Talks About 'Black Daddy'2X Grammy-nominated, artist, educator and activist Tommy 'Soulati' Shepherd talks to BR's Jan Mabry about the upcoming movie 'Black Daddy,' which reflects on the experience of being a black father in America. He shares details about making of the trailer featuring Tommy, Dame Drummer and their children.

8 months ago